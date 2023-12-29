Best COR-45 Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

The COR-45 has emerged as an exceptional option for close-range gunfights, and this is the best COR-45 loadout in Warzone to reign supreme in those close-quarter battles.

In its base form, the COR-45 is based on the real-world Glock 21. Much like its real-life counterpart, it is a fast-firing yet accurate pistol that excels up close.

In Warzone and MW3, the COR-45 comes into its own with a unique Aftermarket Part inspired by various third-party options on the market. This unusual configuration turns the handgun into something truly special.

With that said, here’s everything you need to know about using the COR-45 in Warzone and its remarkable Aftermarket Part.

Contents

Best COR-45 Warzone loadout

Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: XRK Dynamic Precision Stock

XRK Dynamic Precision Stock Underbarrel: Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip

Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip Magazine: 40 Round Drum

40 Round Drum Conversion Kit: XRK IP-V2 Conversion Kit

The focal point of this build is the XRK IP-V2 Conversion Kit which gives the COR-45 a binary trigger. That means it functions as a semi-auto weapon that fires both when you pull the trigger and when you release it making it much easier to reach its theoretical fire cap of 800 RPM resulting in an incredible TTK.

A downside of this conversion kit is that the COR-45 can be difficult to control with it equipped making recoil control a priority. The best attachments to improve recoil are the XRK Dynamic Precision Stock and Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip underbarrel.

Its visual recoil can be intense too, especially when using iron sights. An appropriate close-range optic like the Slate Reflector is therefore highly recommended. Finally, the 40 Round Drum greatly improves magazine size which is a must to down more players before reloading.

Activision The COR-45’s conversion kit takes some getting used to but is lethal once mastered.

COR-45 Warzone Loadout: Perks and Equipment

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Mountaineer

Mountaineer Perk 3: Quick Fix

Quick Fix Perk 4: Birdseye

Birdseye Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Flash Grenade

With the COR-45 being such a mobile weapon it’s a good idea to use Double Time to get around the map faster. Also using the Perk Mountaineer works well as it reduces fall damage and movement penalties helping you navigate vertical areas more efficiently.

Quick Fix is a solid choice on any close-range weapon as it lets you trigger healing instantly by using an armor plate. This is ideal for quickly recovering amid a tense fight and gaining the edge over your opposition who will still be low on health.

For Perk 4, Birdseye lends itself well to a run-and-gun playstyle, exposing the location of Ghost users when a UAV is used. This reduces the chance of getting caught out by a stationary player using Ghost when sprinting around the map.

A Semtex is a classic choice in the lethal slot with it being perfect for quickly pressuring an enemy trying to heal up in cover. Finally, a Flash Grenade is a powerful tool in a gunfight as it can be used to blind enemies and then rush in for easy kills.

How to unlock COR-45 in Warzone

The COR-45 is an early unlock with it being accessible in the gunsmith after reaching level 4. Meanwhile, its unique XRK IP-V2 Conversion Kit attachment can be acquired by getting 25 kills with a silencer attached to a max level COR-45.

Best alternative to COR-45 in Warzone

Given its unique binary trigger, there isn’t an obvious comparison to the COR-45, but a meta SMG like the WSP Swarm is another option that excels up close while struggling at medium range.

That’s all you need to know about the best COR-45 loadout for Warzone. Check out our other Warzone loadouts for more top-tier weapon builds:

