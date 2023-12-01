All new Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Aftermarket Parts

MW3’s first season introduces a variety of new Aftermarket Parts for players to try out. Here’s everything you need to know about all the new Aftermarket Parts coming in Modern Warfare 3 Season 1.

The first season of MW3 adds a large variety of content to multiplayer including three new 6v6 maps, a variety of new game modes, and even two new killsteaks.

One of the most exciting additions is the new Aftermarket Parts. Aftermarket Parts is a new feature introduced in Modern Warfare 3 that lets players completely change how guns function as well as offering some less conventional yet powerful attachments.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This is our breakdown of all the new Aftermarket Parts added in Modern Warfare 3 Season 1, including descriptions of what each does.

MW3 Season 1: New Aftermarket Parts

Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 introduces nine new Aftermarket Parts with some being available at launch, others in the mid-season update, and one even being tied to the Battle Pass as confirmed in the official Season 1 developer blog.

These are the nine Aftermarket Parts being added in MW3 Season 1:

JAK Purifier

Compatibility: MCW, MTZ-556, Holger 556, DG-56, SVA 545, RAM-7, MTZ-762, BAS-B, Sidewinder, Riveter

MCW, MTZ-556, Holger 556, DG-56, SVA 545, RAM-7, MTZ-762, BAS-B, Sidewinder, Riveter Attachment type: Underbarrel

Equip an underbarrel flamethrower. What more needs to be said? Burn it all down. The JAK Purifier AMP is compatible with several weapons, including multiple Assault Rifles, Battle Rifles, and the Riveter Shotgun.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

JAK Glassless Optic

Compatibility: TBA

TBA Attachment type: Optic

This small, glassless reflex Optic offers a crisp and clear sight picture for snappy target acquisition.

JAK Beholder Rifle Kit

Compatibility: TYR

TYR Attachment type: Weapon Conversion

A long and heavy barrel that offers the best increase to range. Improves recoil control and damage range, converting this Handgun into a single-shot Rifle.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Activision The JAK Beholder Rifle Kit converts the TYR into a single-shot rifle.

JAK BRB

Compatibility: Many Assault Rifles, Submachine Guns, Battle Rifles, Marksman Rifles, and Sniper Rifles.

Many Assault Rifles, Submachine Guns, Battle Rifles, Marksman Rifles, and Sniper Rifles. Attachment type: Muzzle

Go loud. This compensator borders on excessive, offering a phenomenal reduction to recoil while significantly increasing muzzle report, resulting in an extended red dot on enemy radars.

JAK Bullseye

Compatibility: TBA

TBA Attachment type: Optic

Very low-profile dot Optic. Limited interference from framework offers an exceptionally clear sight picture.

Article continues after ad

JAK Ettin Double Barrel Kiter

Compatibility: AMR9

AMR9 Attachment type: Weapon Conversion

Available for the AMR9 SMG, this kit creates two stacked barrels that fire simultaneously. This offers twice as much down-range damage at the cost of some accuracy.

Article continues after ad

Activision The new Aftermarket Part attachment includes a flamethrower, double barrel SMG, and a unique optic.

JAK Signal Burst

Compatibility: Holger 556

Holger 556 Attachment type: Weapon Conversion

A conversion kit designed for accuracy and controllability with four-round bursts.

JAK Thunder LMG Kit

Compatibility: Sidewinder

Sidewinder Attachment type: Weapon Conversion

Dominate lanes and hold objectives with this LMG conversion kit for the Sidewinder Battle Rifle that brings a large capacity magazine and ramps in fire rate the longer you hold down the

JAK Headhunter Carbine Conversion

Compatibility: Rival-9

Rival-9 Attachment type: Weapon Conversion

Rival Assault Rifles with this three-round burst conversion kit that excels at midrange combat.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about the new Aftermarket Parts added in Modern Warfare 3 Season 1. Be sure to check out the rest of our Modern Warfare 3 content for the new season:

Best Modern Warfare 3 AR class loadouts | How to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 3 | Best controller settings in Modern Warfare 3 | All maps & modes | How to play Modern Warfare 3 at 120 FPS on PS5 | Modern Warfare 3 TTK | How long is the Modern Warfare 3 campaign? | Campaign mission list | How to fix packet burst | How to play MW3 Zombies in third person

Article continues after ad