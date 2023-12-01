All new Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Aftermarket Parts
MW3’s first season introduces a variety of new Aftermarket Parts for players to try out. Here’s everything you need to know about all the new Aftermarket Parts coming in Modern Warfare 3 Season 1.
The first season of MW3 adds a large variety of content to multiplayer including three new 6v6 maps, a variety of new game modes, and even two new killsteaks.
One of the most exciting additions is the new Aftermarket Parts. Aftermarket Parts is a new feature introduced in Modern Warfare 3 that lets players completely change how guns function as well as offering some less conventional yet powerful attachments.
This is our breakdown of all the new Aftermarket Parts added in Modern Warfare 3 Season 1, including descriptions of what each does.
MW3 Season 1: New Aftermarket Parts
Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 introduces nine new Aftermarket Parts with some being available at launch, others in the mid-season update, and one even being tied to the Battle Pass as confirmed in the official Season 1 developer blog.
These are the nine Aftermarket Parts being added in MW3 Season 1:
JAK Purifier
- Compatibility: MCW, MTZ-556, Holger 556, DG-56, SVA 545, RAM-7, MTZ-762, BAS-B, Sidewinder, Riveter
- Attachment type: Underbarrel
Equip an underbarrel flamethrower. What more needs to be said? Burn it all down. The JAK Purifier AMP is compatible with several weapons, including multiple Assault Rifles, Battle Rifles, and the Riveter Shotgun.
JAK Glassless Optic
- Compatibility: TBA
- Attachment type: Optic
This small, glassless reflex Optic offers a crisp and clear sight picture for snappy target acquisition.
JAK Beholder Rifle Kit
- Compatibility: TYR
- Attachment type: Weapon Conversion
A long and heavy barrel that offers the best increase to range. Improves recoil control and damage range, converting this Handgun into a single-shot Rifle.
JAK BRB
- Compatibility: Many Assault Rifles, Submachine Guns, Battle Rifles, Marksman Rifles, and Sniper Rifles.
- Attachment type: Muzzle
Go loud. This compensator borders on excessive, offering a phenomenal reduction to recoil while significantly increasing muzzle report, resulting in an extended red dot on enemy radars.
JAK Bullseye
- Compatibility: TBA
- Attachment type: Optic
Very low-profile dot Optic. Limited interference from framework offers an exceptionally clear sight picture.
JAK Ettin Double Barrel Kiter
- Compatibility: AMR9
- Attachment type: Weapon Conversion
Available for the AMR9 SMG, this kit creates two stacked barrels that fire simultaneously. This offers twice as much down-range damage at the cost of some accuracy.
JAK Signal Burst
- Compatibility: Holger 556
- Attachment type: Weapon Conversion
A conversion kit designed for accuracy and controllability with four-round bursts.
JAK Thunder LMG Kit
- Compatibility: Sidewinder
- Attachment type: Weapon Conversion
Dominate lanes and hold objectives with this LMG conversion kit for the Sidewinder Battle Rifle that brings a large capacity magazine and ramps in fire rate the longer you hold down the
JAK Headhunter Carbine Conversion
- Compatibility: Rival-9
- Attachment type: Weapon Conversion
Rival Assault Rifles with this three-round burst conversion kit that excels at midrange combat.
That’s everything you need to know about the new Aftermarket Parts added in Modern Warfare 3 Season 1. Be sure to check out the rest of our Modern Warfare 3 content for the new season:
