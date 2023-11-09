The biggest movies & TV shows coming after the Hollywood strikes

It’s official – SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP have reached a deal, meaning the Hollywood strikes are over. So, here are all the biggest movies and TV shows coming after the actors’ union reached a tentative deal with the studios.

After 118 days of striking, the US actors’ union has approved a deal from the studios, and while the agreement still needs to go through a final stage, it marks a significant step forward for the entertainment industry.

The news arrives after the WGA reached a deal in September, as both actors and writers hit the picket lines earlier this year in a bid for fairer pay in the streaming era and regulation on the use of AI.

Major productions that had been put on hold can now get going, meaning there are a whole host of movies and TV shows that can get pen to paper and cameras rolling – we’ve put together a list of the biggest titles you can expect to see start up again now the strikes are over.

The biggest movies coming after the Hollywood strikes

Below, you’ll find a list of the biggest movies set to resume production now that both the writers’ and actors’ strikes have come to an end, as well as their release dates where possible:

Dune 2 – March 15, 2024

Deadpool 3 – May 3, 2024

Mufasa: The Lion King – July 5, 2024

Beetlejuice 2 – September 6, 2024

Venom 3 – November 8, 2024

Gladiator 2 – November 22, 2024

Wicked: Part One – November 27, 2024

Thunderbolts – December 20, 2024

Blade – February 14, 2025

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning: Part Two – May 23, 2025

Avatar 3 – December 19, 2025

Batman: The Brave And The Bold – TBC

Juror #2 – TBC

Mortal Kombat 2 – TBC

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse – TBC

The biggest TV shows coming after the Hollywood strikes

Below, you’ll find a list of the biggest TV shows set to resume production now that both the writers’ and actors’ strikes have come to an end, as well as their release date windows where possible:

The Penguin – 2024

Euphoria Season 3 – 2025

The Last of Us Season 2 – 2025

1923 Season 2 – TBC

Citadel Season 2 – TBC

Daredevil: Born Again – TBC

Severance Season 2 – TBC

Stranger Things Season 5 – TBC

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 – TBC

The Mandalorian Season 4 – TBC

The Morning Show Season 4 – TBC

The Sandman Season 2 – TBC

The White Lotus Season 3 – TBC

Wednesday Season 2 – TBC

Yellowjackets Season 3 – TBC

