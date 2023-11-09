The biggest movies & TV shows coming after the Hollywood strikes
It’s official – SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP have reached a deal, meaning the Hollywood strikes are over. So, here are all the biggest movies and TV shows coming after the actors’ union reached a tentative deal with the studios.
After 118 days of striking, the US actors’ union has approved a deal from the studios, and while the agreement still needs to go through a final stage, it marks a significant step forward for the entertainment industry.
The news arrives after the WGA reached a deal in September, as both actors and writers hit the picket lines earlier this year in a bid for fairer pay in the streaming era and regulation on the use of AI.
Major productions that had been put on hold can now get going, meaning there are a whole host of movies and TV shows that can get pen to paper and cameras rolling – we’ve put together a list of the biggest titles you can expect to see start up again now the strikes are over.
The biggest movies coming after the Hollywood strikes
Below, you’ll find a list of the biggest movies set to resume production now that both the writers’ and actors’ strikes have come to an end, as well as their release dates where possible:
- Dune 2 – March 15, 2024
- Deadpool 3 – May 3, 2024
- Mufasa: The Lion King – July 5, 2024
- Beetlejuice 2 – September 6, 2024
- Venom 3 – November 8, 2024
- Gladiator 2 – November 22, 2024
- Wicked: Part One – November 27, 2024
- Thunderbolts – December 20, 2024
- Blade – February 14, 2025
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning: Part Two – May 23, 2025
- Superman: Legacy – July 11, 2025
- Avatar 3 – December 19, 2025
- Batman: The Brave And The Bold – TBC
- Juror #2 – TBC
- Mortal Kombat 2 – TBC
- Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse – TBC
The biggest TV shows coming after the Hollywood strikes
Below, you’ll find a list of the biggest TV shows set to resume production now that both the writers’ and actors’ strikes have come to an end, as well as their release date windows where possible:
- The Penguin – 2024
- Euphoria Season 3 – 2025
- The Last of Us Season 2 – 2025
- 1923 Season 2 – TBC
- Citadel Season 2 – TBC
- Daredevil: Born Again – TBC
- Severance Season 2 – TBC
- Stranger Things Season 5 – TBC
- The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 – TBC
- The Mandalorian Season 4 – TBC
- The Morning Show Season 4 – TBC
- The Sandman Season 2 – TBC
- The White Lotus Season 3 – TBC
- Wednesday Season 2 – TBC
- Yellowjackets Season 3 – TBC
You can read more about these titles in the hubs below:
