Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 8 trailer teases more cannibalism

A new teaser for Yellowjackets Season 2 episode 8 suggests that something very dark and violent is on the way.

2021’s first season of Yellowjackets became a smash hit, with multiple Emmy nominations in 2022, and a green light for Season 2. Thankfully, the second season is easily living up to the first, and you can check out our coverage for this season, including our reviews, here.

Fans have been waiting eagerly for said second season, which continues the story of a soccer team that was stranded in the wild for a year after a plane crash, and the ensuing trauma that lives on into their adulthood.

And now that trauma is really beginning to boil over the surface, as a new trailer for Season 2 Episode 8 teases some really dark stuff.

Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 8 is going to eat us up

A new trailer for Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 8 has dropped, which you can watch below:

As we get closer and closer to this season’s final episodes, things are only getting more dire for the team. There’s already dark enough imagery in the trailer to begin with: blood splattering family photos, adult Shauna holding a gun to her head while being confronted by the police, and a beat up teen Lottie doing her best to heal.

Then, we see the team in the 1996 timeline realizing that “we need to find a way to stay alive.” This involves them drawing cards, and then Mari backing away screaming. In another moment, the girls can be seen running viciously through the snow while brandishing weapons, and older Lottie’s voice over states: “We don’t get to decide. It chooses.”

The preview doesn’t fully show what is about to happen, but many fans are wondering if this will be the start of the girls hunting each other for food. The snow scenes even suggest that we are about to see the “pit girl” scene from the very first episode of the first season.

One thing’s for certain though: Lottie won’t be eaten, as the trailer cuts to her as Tai says, “It can’t be her.”

This season has of course already dabbled in cannibalism, but throwaway comments from the characters last episode suggest that this is only the beginning. Things are about to get a lot more savage.

The IMDb plot synopsis for Season 2 is as thus: “Two months into winter the survivors cope with falling rations, low morale and their latest disastrous attempt to freeze a teammate out of the game. Shauna explores the secondary market for Yellowjackets memorabilia, while Taissa, Misty, and Natalie all seek out best friends, both old and new. For those of you keeping the stat book: Lottie Matthews comes in off the bench.”

