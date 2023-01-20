Yellowjackets season 2: Release date, cast, plot predictions & more

Yellowjackets season 2 is almost here, with the second season shaping up to be as thought-provoking and epic as the first. Here’s everything you need to know about the new season ahead of its release.

The first season of Yellowjackets debuted on November 14, 2021. The season wrapped up in 2022 and became an immediate must-watch for the new year. It was also nominated for multiple Emmy’s in 2022. Part of what made the show such a hit was the constant theories, suspense, and shock that each episode brought.

Yellowjackets focuses on a group of young female athletes, the women a successful soccer team for their age group and high school. On their way to a tournament, the team is tragically caught in the middle of a plane crash.

The show then flashes to the present day, where we see some of the young girls did manage to survive the 18 long months they were left stranded. However, as the first season unfolds, we see that there is more than meets the eye with the teenage and adult versions of the characters.

So without further ado, here’s everything we know so far about Yellowjackets season 2.

Contents:

Season 2 of Yellowjackets is set to launch on Sunday, March 26, 2022, at 9 PM ET/PT.

The upcoming season will be available on Showtime and – similarly to the first season – will release an episode each week.

Yellowjackets season 2 plot details: What will it be about?

One of the biggest mysteries of season 1 was surrounding the reveal that – in an effort to survive the 18 months they were stranded for – the yellowjackets resorted to cannibalism as a way to stay alive.

At the end of season 1, the Antler Queen figure was revealed to be Lottie and – despite most of the season leaving her fate as a mystery – we now know that Lottie is still alive in the present day. What’s worse, she appears to be the one hunting down and tormenting Taissa, Shauna, Natalie and Misty.

Showtime The mystery of the Antler Queen was one of the biggest reveals of season 1.

Season 2 will continue focusing on both the past and present as the mystery of the show is revealed further. However, there are likely to be a few twists and turns along the way. In an interview with Empire, Yellowjackets executive producer Jonathan Lisco spoke about the new season and how the focus will be largely on “exploring female rage.”

“In the past, it’s about the falling away of social constructs, even more than last season,” says Lisco. “In the present, I think each of these women is being forced to reckon with who they really are, which they’ve been able to deny most of their adult lives.” And entering the fray for the new series is Servant star Lauren Ambrose, who joins the cast as the grown-up version of goalie Van – hopefully coming in to bring an element of levity to the girl-eat-girl gruesomeness. “Van was always a character through which we could run a lot of humor,” says Lisco. “She hasn’t changed in that regard.” Prepare for a dramatically delicious new season.

Yellowjackets season 2 cast: Who is in the second season?

Showtime Christina Ricci returns as Misty for season 2 Yellowjackets.

Yellowjackets season 2 will see the return of all cast members from season 1. That is, all cast members who’s characters survived at the end of the first season. Sorry Ella Purnell but your depiction of Jackie will be sorely missed. So far, here are all the actors and characters that have been confirmed to be coming back for season 2.

Melanie Lynskey as adult Shuana

Sophie Nélisse as teenage Shauna

Juliette Lewis as adult Natalie

Sophie Thatcher as teenage Natalie

Christina Ricci as adult Misty

Samantha Hanratty as teenage Misty

Jasmin Savoy Brown as teenage Taissa

Tawney Cypress as adult Taissa

Liv Hewson as teenage Van

Courtney Eaton as teenage Lottie

For season 2, Simone Kessell has been confirmed to be taking on the role of adult Lottie. With the finale of the first season confirming that the character is still alive – and seemingly tormenting the other women – it will be interesting to see what has become of Lottie in the present day.

Lauren Ambrose will also be joining that cast as the adult version of Van. This inclusion is likely to cause tension for Taissa, with the two having been romantically linked as teenagers. However, their relationship as adults is yet to be explored and will likely be a focus for season 2.

Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood will also be joining the series. However, not much is known about his character at the time of writing. We’ll be sure to update this section if more information is revealed.

Does Yellowjackets season 2 have a trailer?

In December 2022, a brief teaser trailer for the new season of Yellowjackets was released . For those interested, the teaser can be viewed here.

The trailer gives us a better look at the cast in both the past and present. It also hints further at the idea the girls were not alone when stranded, a theory that has been circulating online since the show was first released.

The trailer gives us a better look at the cast in both the past and present. It also hints further at the idea the girls were not alone when stranded, a theory that has been circulating online since the show was first released.