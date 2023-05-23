Yellowjackets: “Everything gets f*cked” in the Season 2 finale

Yellowjackets has been messed up – in the best way – from the moment it began, but now the Season 2 finale will brings things to a higher level.

2021’s first season of Yellowjackets became a smash hit, with multiple Emmy nominations in 2022, and a green light for Season 2. Thankfully, the second chapter is easily living up to the first, and you can check out our coverage for this season, including our reviews, here.

Fans have been waiting eagerly for said second season, which continues the story of a soccer team that was stranded in the wild for a year after a plane crash, and the ensuing trauma that lives on into their adulthood.

And now, we’re eagerly awaiting the finale in particular, in which everything “gets f*cked,” according to some stars of the show.

Yellowjackets stars tease what’s to come in the Season 2 finale

Actor Jasmin Savoy Brown, who plays teen Taissa in the show, explained how the final episode is going to be wild, particularly in the last five minutes.

Speaking to Cinemablend, she said: “The finale is insane. There’s something humongous that happens in the adult timeline that I’m curious to see how people are going to react. It’s going to be an emotional response.

“And the same for the ’96 timeline. Literally both timelines, the last five minutes of the show everything gets f*cked. So, I can’t wait to go on Twitter and Reddit and see what people have to say about both twists. Because both are f*cked.”

Another star of the series, Melanie Lynskey, who plays adult Shauna, has also teased heartstring-pulling details about the season finale.

When asked about filming the episode by Digital Spy, she stated, “I was very emotional. I was very, very emotional. It’s a good episode. It’s a really good episode. It’s just… it’s sad. It’s also really sad. But crazy. I just remembered a thing that happens in the younger storyline, and it’s crazy.”

What is set to happen in the season finale?

To touch upon the questions we have for the finale, we merely have to quote our review of Season 2 Episode 8: “To say we’re excited for the finale would be an understatement, as this episode has wrapped up just enough while still leaving a ton of questions. How will Travis react to his brother’s death? Will Natalie still be on the menu? Where is Crystal’s body? What’s Walter planning? What’s going on with the cave that Ben’s found himself in? And will the adult Yellowjackets listen to Lottie’s suicidal demands?”

As you can see, a lot is going on, and death is on the horizon for many a Yellowjacket. Check out the teaser for the final episode below to see what we’re talking about:

As stated by Misty to Lottie in the trailer: “You started this, so you better not start making people feel bad about it now.” And things are clearly about to get really, really bad, for both the teen and the adult Yellowjackets.

To find out when and where you can watch new episodes of Yellowjackets, click here.

Yellowjackets Season 1 is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, which you can sign up for here.

