Yellowjackets: Bonus episode coming before Season 3

If that cannibalistic bloodthirst isn’t quite satiated following the end of Yellowjackets Season 2, you’re in luck – it looks like the Showtime series is set to release a bonus episode ahead of its third chapter.

Showtime delivered a satisfying end to Yellowjackets’ second season last month, one that saw murderous ramifications for the eponymous crew – in both the wilderness timeline and the modern day.

However, we’re still left with plenty of questions: “How will the young team survive after the fire? Will they target coach Ben now? Is Saracusa going to play along with Walter’s trap? And, as we’ve been asking all along, who is the Antler Queen?

The good news is, Yellowjackets has been renewed for a Season 3. The bad news is, we’re going to have to wait a while for it to drop, especially given the ongoing writers strike. But we may be getting a taster of what’s to come sooner than we expected…

Yellowjackets to release bonus episode before Season 3

Yellowjackets co-creator Ashley Lyle took to Twitter to announce that there will be a “bonus episode” between seasons two and three.

The conversation came about when a fan of the show tweeted: “Listen, I watched a livestream of a burning candle and the freakin’ Superbowl on the blind hope of a trailer. Staying up a couple hours late on the off chance of a bonus episode? Walk in the park. #yellowjackets.”

Clearly not wanting people to lose sleep, Lyle replied: “Noooo. Go to bed! Get some rest!” However, she did go on to say: “There will be a bonus episode between seasons, but I love you guys and I don’t want y’all to lose sleep thinking it’s tonight.”

So yes, there’ll be an extra episode, although what it entails is anyone’s guess right now. We’ll just have to leave that up to the Wilderness, but we’ll be sure to let you know as and when new details roll in.

Yellowjackets Season 1 and 2 are currently available to stream with Paramount+ on Amazon Prime Video.

