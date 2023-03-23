How to watch Yellowjackets Season 2 – what time is it streaming?

Yellowjackets Season 2 is almost here, but when and where can you watch the new episodes, what’s their release schedule, and what time is the show streaming? Let us explain…

2021’s first season of Yellowjackets became a smash hit, with multiple Emmy nominations in 2022, and a green light for Season 2. Thankfully, the second season is easily living up to the first, with our review of the first two episodes already out now.

Fans have been waiting eagerly for said second season, which continues the story of a soccer team that was stranded in the wild for a year after a plane crash, and the ensuing trauma that lives on into their adulthood.

But when can you watch the new episodes of the second season, and where can you stream it? Well don’t worry, we’re here to explain all.

Yellowjackets Season 2 release schedule

Yellowjackets Season 2 will begin airing weekly from March 26, 2023. The final episode of Season 2 will be Episode 8, which will premiere on May 14, 2023. However, the episodes will be available for streaming two days prior, beginning on March 24, and ending on May 12.

The eight episodes will air on the Showtime television network, and be released for streaming exclusively on Paramount+.

Here are the exact dates when the eight episodes of Season 2 will air:

Episode 1 – Sunday, March 26, 2023

Episode 2 – Sunday, April 2, 2023

Episode 3 – Sunday, April 9, 2023

Episode 4 – Sunday, April 16, 2023

Episode 5 – Sunday, April 23, 2023

Episode 6 – Sunday, April 30, 2023

Episode 7 – Sunday, May 7, 2023

Episode 8 – Sunday, May 14, 2023

And as for what date they will drop on streaming:

Episode 1 – Friday, March 24, 2023

Episode 2 – Friday, March 31, 2023

Episode 3 – Friday, April 7, 2023

Episode 4 – Friday, April 14, 2023

Episode 5 – Friday, April 21, 2023

Episode 6 – Friday, April 28, 2023

Episode 7 – Friday, May 5, 2023

Episode 8 – Friday, May 12, 2023

What time do new Yellowjackets episodes come out?

All episodes of Yellowjackets Season 2 will premiere at 10pm Eastern Time on Showtime, but will drop at 12:01am Eastern Time on streaming services two days prior.

The time zone changes may affect what day you will be able to watch the new episodes, so make sure to check.

The release time for network TV will be as follows for other time zones:

7pm PDT

11pm Brazil

2am UK (The next day)

3am Central European Summer Time (The next day)

7:30am India Standard Time (The next day)

1pm Australia (The next day)

3pm New Zealand (The next day)

And the times the episodes will drop for streaming two days prior:

9:01pm PDT (The day before)

1:01am Brazil

4:01am UK

5:01am Central European Summer Time

9:31am India Standard Time

3:01pm Australia

5:01pm New Zealand

The IMDb plot synopsis for the upcoming first episode of Season 2 is as thus: “Two months into winter the survivors cope with falling rations, low morale and their latest disastrous attempt to freeze a teammate out of the game. Shauna explores the secondary market for Yellowjackets memorabilia, while Taissa, Misty and Natalie all seek out best friends, both old and new. For those of you keeping the stat book: Lottie Matthews comes in off the bench.”

It’s clear that Season 1 only scratched the surface for how bad things are going to get for the Yellowjackets, and even the trailer is enough to get your blood pumping. Make sure to watch it below:

Yellowjackets Season 1 is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, which you can sign up for here.

