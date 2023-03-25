Yellowjackets Season 2: Every major character so far

Hit show Yellowjackets continues to have a lot of characters, so here are the ones you need to know about for Season 2.

2021’s first season of Yellowjackets became a smash hit, with multiple Emmy nominations in 2022, and a green light for Season 2. Thankfully, the second season is easily living up to the first, with our review of the first two episodes already out now.

Fans have been waiting eagerly for said second season, which continues the story of a soccer team that was stranded in the wild for a year after a plane crash, and the ensuing trauma that lives on into their adulthood.

Article continues after ad

As you can imagine by the plot, the cast is vast for this show. It does centre around and old and young soccer team, after all, but we’ll narrow it down to the characters that you need to know for now. We’ll do our best to keep this list rather spoiler free, but still…proceed with caution!

Shauna – Melanie Lynskey & Sophie Nèlisse

Paramount+

Shauna is very much the Dark Horse of the show, as while to many around her she looks like the unassuming best friend of popular girl Jackie, she’s got a slight mean streak underneath. First off, she’s sleeping with Jackie’s boyfriend before the fated plane crash happens, and she’s even married to him in her adult life. She’s also clearly not afraid to kill, as seen in Season 1.

Article continues after ad

Shauna is played by Sophie Nèlisse & Melanie Lynskey. Nèlisse appears in The Great Gilly Hopkins, Mean Dreams, and 47 Meters Down: Uncaged. Lynskey most recently appeared in The Last of Us, and can also be seen in The Informant! and The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

Taissa “Tai” – Tawny Cypress & Jasmin Savoy Brown

Paramount+

Tai is a person who thrives in leadership, and is a ruthless competitor, both as a teen (Jasmin Savoy Brown) and an adult (Tawny Cypress). While obviously the team doesn’t get a chance to play in the Nationals, Tai shows she can win by becoming State Senator in 2021. She practically becomes the groups unofficial leader in Season 2, though her habit of sleepwalking and speaking in split personalities akin to the powers of the Wilderness isn’t really helping her in that regard.

Article continues after ad

Jasmin Savoy Brown is best known for her role in Scream 5 & 6, as well as The Leftovers. Meanwhile, Tawny Cypress can be spotted in The Good Wife, House of Cards, and The Black List.

Natalie – Juliette Lewis & Sophie Thatcher

Paramount+

Natalie is the group’s rebel with a heart of gold. During their time in the Wilderness, she (Sophie Thatcher) is the official hunter, and is one of the last few members to resist Lottie’s supernatural charm. However, as an adult she (Juliette Lewis) has fallen under the influence of something else: drugs, to the point where she has had to be in rehab. This season also starts with her being dragged to a compound, which you can read about here.

Article continues after ad

Sophie Thatcher has appeared in Prospect, The Exorcist and Chicago Meds. Juliette Lewis is well known for Cape Fear, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, and Natural Born Killers.

Misty – Christina Ricci & Samantha Hanratty

Paramount+

Misty is arguably the most dangerous, and most fun member of the cast. Desperate to be liked and needed, she’ll go to insane lengths for people she assumes are her friends, including spying on them. She even destroys the honing beacon on the crashed plane so that no one will find them, all because she likes the attention she’s getting from being the best medic in the team. Though her constant upbeat attitude keeps this behaviour from being utterly terrifying.

Article continues after ad

Hanratty is known for her roles in Pushing Daisies, Salem, and Shameless, while Ricci is obviously known for her time in The Addams Family, as well as Sleepy Hollow, and The Lizzie Borden Chronicles.

Vanessa “Van” – Lauren Ambrose & Liv Hewson

Paramount+

Van’s role has been developed more this season, as her take-no-shit attitude begins to wilt underneath the influence of the Wilderness. We get more information on her past and her mother, meanwhile her relationship grows with Tai, both as teens and adults, though whether or not these relationships end well is another matter.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Live Hewson can be seen in Before I Fall, Inhumans, and Santa Clarita Diet, whereas Lauren Ambrose appears in Servant, Deliverance Creek, and Where the Wild Things Are.

Article continues after ad

Lottie – Simone Kessell & Courtney Eaton

Paramount+

Lottie has quickly become to most ominous character in the show, after a big reveal last season. Before the Wilderness, she (Courtney Eaton) was a girl from very rich parents who took medication to combat her schizophrenia, however once that medication runs out in the Wilderness, things go south very quickly. Meanwhile, it is discovered in Season 2 that after spending time in a mental institution in Switzerland, adult Lottie (Simone Kessel) is now back in the US, and is running a compound – *cough” a cult *cough.*

Courtney Eaton has featured in many supporting roles in Mad Max: Fury Road, Gods of Egypt, and Line of Duty. Meanwhile Simone Kessel can be seen in Reckoning and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Article continues after ad

Walter – Elijah Wood

Paramount+

Walter is a new addition to the cast in Season 2, but he is already showing a lot of promise. He joins Misty in her escapades, as he too loves online sleuthing, and he also seems to have an ominous mysterious past about him. To find out more about Walter, click here.

Walter is played by Elijah Wood, who people obviously know from The Lord of the Rings series, as well as the films Cooties and Spy-Kids 3-D.

Callie – Sarah Desjardins

Paramount+

Callie in Shauna’s teenage daughter – not the one Shauna conceived in her own teenage years – who manages to get caught up in the legal trouble that her mother is in. While Callie may initially come off as a stereotype of angsty Gen Z, she comes to understand her mother’s situation, and fits well into her mother’s brave evade-the-law attitude.

Article continues after ad

Callie is played by Sarah Desjardins, also appearing in Riverdale, The Night Agent, and Impulse.

Jeff – Warren Kole & Jack DePew

Paramount+

Young and popular Jeff (Jack DePew) seems to have it all, including being in a relationship with Jackie, the captain of the Yellowjackets. However, he was secretly sleeping with her best friend and fellow Yellowjacket Shauna, leading to her getting pregnant. In Season 2, Jeff (Warren Kole), who is now married to Shauna, gets more wrapped up in her past actions, which include infidelity.

Jack DePew has appeared in A-List, The Fosters, and Extinct, meanwhile Warren Kole can be seen in 24, The Following, and Shades of Blue.

Article continues after ad

Coach Scott – Steven Krueger

Paramount+

Coach Scott is the only surviving adult during the Yellowjackets tome in the wilderness. However, after losing his leg in the crash, he isn’t able to lead the way he would like to. Instead he must guide the girls on how to run themselves, all the while mourning the life he could have lived, and fearing what the girls might become the longer they stay in the Wilderness.

Steven Krueger has appeared in shows such as Pretty Little Liars, The Originals, and Two and a Half Men.

Yellowjackets Season 2 is currently premiering on Showtime and Paramount+. To find out how you can watch it, click here.