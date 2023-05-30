Will there be a Yellowjackets Season 2 episode 10?

Is there a Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 10? The supernatural soccer series just reached the ninth episode of its second season, but will there be a tenth?

Yellowjackets Season 2 has easily been living up to the first, with more danger, more cannibalism, and more toxic friendships. We’ve been loving this new season, and you can read our coverage of it here.

The official plot of the show is as thus: “Wildly talented high school girls’ soccer players descend into savage clans after their plane crashes in the remote northern wilderness. Twenty-five years later, they discover that what began in the wild is far from over. They brought the darkness back with them.”

We’ve still got plenty of theories left to explain in the show after watching Episode 9 of Season 2, and considering that the first season had 10 episodes, it’s easy to assume that there’s one more episode left in Season 2. We do have an episode release schedule, but if you’re wanting to know about Episode 10 specifically, then keep reading.

Where is Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 10?

Bad news, Yellowjackets fans: there is no Episode 10 of Season 2, as the season has now ended.

Episode 9 was the final episode of Season 2, and boy did it end in a blaze of glory – literally. We’ve talked in spoiler-y depth about the season’s ending and what it means here, from the deaths, to the identity of the Antler Queen, to the Darkness, to whatever the hell’s going to happen next season.

Thankfully, another season has been greenlit, but, as of writing, there is no official release date for Yellowjackets Season 3. The WGA strikes may even push back any proposed window, but we’re expecting to see some more Yellowjackets around March 2024, if we’re going by previous release schedules.

Basically, don’t expect another Yellowjackets episode on your screen until next year at the earliest.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the show’s creators, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, explained that they had begun work on Season 3 in the lead up to the WGA strikes: “All we can do is keep moving forward until we have to put our pencils down.”

Lyle also revealed that there is the possibility of a Yellowjackets spin-off, saying: “We’re aware that it’s something they’re interested in, and we certainly aren’t closed off to the idea.”

However, this isn’t set in stone. “It would have to make sense,” she added. “We have a couple of ideas.”

