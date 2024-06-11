HBO just shut down biggest fan worry about Euphoria Season 3

The lack of Euphoria Season 3 has caused lots of raised eyebrows among fans, but HBO bosses have just put the biggest concern to rest.

When Season 2 ended in 2022, there was almost no doubt that Euphoria Season 3 would be swiftly on the way. It was one of the most explosive teen dramas around, and the semi-cliffhanger ending demanded answers.

But two years later, there’s not been much progress. In fact, time has worked against the TV show in numerous ways. One of the main problems is that the star-studded Euphoria cast is simply too famous for the show now.

However, this is a concern that should be written off… if we’re to trust HBO on the matter. In an interview with Variety, HBO execs Casey Bloys and JB Perrette spoke about some of the returning and new TV shows on their slate. And according to them, the main Euphoria cast will be returning to the show.

Among their comments was a reassurance that Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi and the like would reprise their roles. As Bloys put it: “It’s the same core cast.”

Euphoria has become a breeding ground for some of the most in-demand talent working today. Zendaya is one of the most famous young actors on the planet, starring in blockbusters like Dune 2 and impactful smaller movies like Challengers. Equally, Sweeney and Elordi have made their mark in a variety of popular new movies like Immaculate and Saltburn, respectively.

As such, Euphoria fans were worried that the creatives either wouldn’t be able to wrangle these new stars back to the show or, even if they did, their busy schedules would have a negative impact on the narrative and stories.

Another important update is that creator Sam Levinson has a plan for the characters, and it involves a time-jump out of high school.

“[Creator and writer] Sam [Levinson] is working on it,” said Bloys. “There’s been a lot of back and forth… One of the issues I think that Sam is thinking about is that he doesn’t want to have it in high school anymore. That’s where it was set and what made sense then.

“So when you take it out of that, there’s a lot of back and forth about where to set it and how far in the future to set it and all that stuff. But I think he’s got a take that he’s excited about, and he’s busy writing.”

At present, there’s no release date for Euphoria Season 3. While you wait, take a look at all the rejected Euphoria Season 3 storylines. You can also check out all the new TV shows to stream this month, for more small screen drama.