Netflix announces 3 Body Problem has been renewed for additional episodes

Eleni Thomas
3 Body Problem series posterNetflix

Netflix’s 3 Body Problem has officially been renewed for more, the streaming service confirming that the Science Fiction series will be returning for additional episodes.

The announcement also confirmed that Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will be returning as executive producers and writers once more. Alexander Woo is also set to return as the show continues and develops.

Confirming the news on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the trio wrote that they are “thrilled that we get to tell this story through to its epic conclusion.” 

Further adding that they are excited to “bring the audience to the end of the universe” with them and including a small video package alongside the announcement. 

Based on the beloved Science Fiction book trilogy of the same name, 3 Body Problem interweaves an alien threat into the world of VR while also telling a compelling narrative about the intersection and disparity between religion and science.

The aliens in question are much more technologically advanced than humans, the final episodes of season 1 revealing that they are able to listen and see everything occurring on Earth. 

As such, the way in which humans will combat the looming arrival of these unknown visitors is likely to be a major aspect of future episodes and seasons.

As well as boasting some impressive names behind the scenes including Game of Thrones creators Benioff and Weiss, the first season of 3 Body Problem also featured a stacked cast. 

Including the likes of Benedict Wong, Alex Sharp, Eiza González, Liam Cunningham, Rosalind Chao, Jess Hong, John Bradley, Jovan Adepo and Marlo Kelly.

However, the renewal announcement does not make it clear whether or not 3 Body Problem will be getting multiple seasons or simply a few episodes to wrap up the story. 

In addition, a release window or indication as to when the next episodes of 3 Body Problems will go into development is yet to be revealed.

The first season of 3 Body Problem included 8 episodes, each varying in length from roughly 45 minutes to over an hour long. It was received positively by critics and fans alike, with a 79% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes as well as a 78% audience score.

