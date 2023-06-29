From Season 3: Everything we know

Here’s everything we know about From Season 3, including any renewal and release date updates, cast, plot speculation, and more.

In my restless dreams, I see that town… no, not Silent Hill (although the series owes the video games a huge debt), but the looping, terrifying home of From, imprisoning anyone unlucky enough to stumble into its streets.

Article continues after ad

From launched on Epix (later rebranded as MGM+) in 2022. While its viewership was undoubtedly humble, the reviews were incredibly positive, and the streamer quickly green-lit a second season. While fans have already worked their way through the new episodes, it’s found a whole new audience thanks to Prime Video, with Stephen King praising it as a “wonderful concept” that’s “beautifully handled.”

So, off the back of the Season 2 finale, here’s what we know about From Season 3 so far.

Article continues after ad

Will there be a From Season 3?

From Season 3 hasn’t been announced… yet.

Given the increased viewership and continued positive reception, it’s hard to see a world where MGM+ doesn’t commission From for a third season. Fortunately, there’s been a few hints that it’s happening.

As per The Coast, the show’s crew will return to Nova Scotia “in the coming weeks” to shoot Season 3, with production set to last from July to December 2023.

Article continues after ad

Harold Perrineau, who plays the town’s sheriff in the series, cited the writers strike in an interview with TV Insider, but seemed hopeful to “get back to work.”

MGM+

“Here’s the thing, I have no updates because I think none of us know what the deal is with this writers strike. And, you know, I applaud them for fighting for what they need, and I support them and all of that. So I am down with them for whatever. My truth is, I hope that we come to some kind of resolution because we’d all like to get back to work,” he said.

Article continues after ad

“Now, we haven’t gotten an official pickup. But it is assumed that we will go back as soon as all of this calms down. We’ve been very successful, and the show keeps picking up steam. We are definitely like the little show that could. I’m literally getting calls from people who I haven’t talked to in years, and they’re like, ‘Yooo! I just saw your show!’ And so I’m really excited about that.

“Literally, I was on the phone yesterday with Alec Baldwin, who I did The Edge with years ago, and he called me up because he and Scott McCord are working on something. When your friends from back in the day are calling, like, something’s happening. So I’m pretty sure we’ll get picked up.

Article continues after ad

“I don’t know exactly when [since] we really have to wait for all this other stuff to play out. And then I’m sure we’ll get right back at it, you know, hit it full steam.”

Is there a From Season 3 release date?

As of June 2023, there’s no release date for From Season 3 – but we’re expecting it to drop in summer 2024.

Article continues after ad

The show may not have the official green light, but if production goes ahead as reported in the second half of the year, we’d expect Season 3 to arrive by 2024. The first two seasons dropped in February 2022 and April 2023, and with the writers strike likely to cause some sort of delay, a summer 2024 premiere seems most likely.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

From Season 3 cast: Who’ll be in it?

We’d expect the following stars in the From Season 3 cast:

Article continues after ad

Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens

Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha Matthews

Eion Bailey as Jim Matthews

David Alpay as Jade Herrera

Elizabeth Saunders as Donna Raines

Scott McCord as Victor

Ricky He as Kenny Liu

Chloe Van Landschoot as Kristi Miller

Pegah Ghafoori as Fatima Hassan

Corteon Moore as Ellis Stevens

Hannah Cheramy as Julie Matthews

Simon Webster as Ethan Matthews

Avery Konrad as Sara Myers

Perrineau is clearly game to return, as are other members of the cast. We’ll update this space upon any other announcements.

From Season 3 plot: What will it be about?

After that whopper of an ending, things are only going to get worse for the town’s residents in From Season 3.

“Every time you feel you can get out that way, bang, you hit the wall of the mirror here, here, here, here, here, and it accumulates and builds to a great crescendo at the end of season two,” director Jack Bender told Tell-Tale TV.

Article continues after ad

“It builds and builds to a really powerful, crazy, climactic end of the season, which is where we’re going to pick up season three. It does get worse; it’s like quicksand.”

Bender also cited Stephen King, whose work inspires the creative direction of From. “You know, when I work with Stephen King, I love the fact when he’s writing about the monsters inside of us, as well as the monsters outside of us. So, we relate in a certain way. I think that’s very true of our show. I think it’ll be scarier to satisfy all that stuff, and it will also be more complicated and horrific for the characters,” he explained.

Article continues after ad

King is clearly impressed by the show, having posted about it on multiple occasions. “If you’re a horror fan and not watching From, you should get with it. Scary sh*t,” he tweeted.

Is there a From Season 3 trailer?

No, there isn’t a trailer for From Season 3 right now. You can revisit the trailer for Season 2 below:

Article continues after ad

We’ll update this space as soon as we have any footage from the next season.

That’s everything we know about From Season 3. In the meantime, you can find out how to watch it here, check out our other horror coverage here, and our other upcoming TV hubs below:

Article continues after ad

Stranger Things Season 5 | The Boys Season 4 | Invincible Season 2 | House of the Dragon Season 2 | The Bear Season 3 | 1883 Season 2 | 1923 Season 2 | The Night Agent Season 2 | The Rings of Power Season 2 | Andor Season 2 | Squid Game Season 2 | Wednesday Season 2 | The Sandman Season 2