Is a Prince of Egypt remake coming out in 2026?

The Prince of Egypt is one of the all-time great animated movies – but some people believe it’s getting a live-action remake in 2026 with a huge cast. Is it true?

If we’re looking at the history of animation, several movies could be considered the GOAT: Toy Story revolutionized the medium, but its technological leap played second fiddle to how hilarious and loveable it was and remains today; most of Studio Ghibli’s library has to be up there, but Spirited Away and Grave of the Fireflies are standouts; and then you have the game-changing Spider-Verse movies, both of which have generated significant acclaim.

The Prince of Egypt belongs in the same conversation, ranking as one of the best – if not the best – in DreamWorks’ back catalog of bangers (yes, that means placing it above Shrek).

It was originally released in 1998. Now, 25 years later, rumors of a live-action remake are running amok on social media – but is there any truth to them?

Is a Prince of Egypt remake happening?

No, a Prince of Egypt remake isn’t coming out in 2026. In fact, it’s not happening at all.

There may be miracles when you believe, but on this occasion, your hopes for a live-action remake are based on a lie. On TikTok, @kizniyee posted a video with a fake poster for a remake of The Prince of Egypt, listing Aladdin’s Mena Massoud, Rami Malek, Angela Bassett, Laurence Fishburne, and James Earl Jones on the cast – none of this is true.

In the three-minute video, the TikToker talks about how excited they are for the film, and how “heads will roll” if the producers (of the film that isn’t real) mess up the soundtrack. The same poster was also shared by @tsreeltalk.

Fortunately, it’s not gone viral yet – but it’s slowly spreading across people’s For You pages, and from the comments, there’s quite a bit of excitement for something they’ll never see.

“90’s folks bout to show up and show out!” one user commented. “Omg chills all over my body and soul for this movie! Doesn’t matter what anyone says, Prince of Egypt was the best movie of all time,” another wrote. “Say SIKE right NOW,” a third wrote, to which the original poster replied, wrongly: “Lol no sike at ALL! It’s confirmed & I’m readyyy.”

Don’t worry, these fake posters catch everyone out – just look at the recent hype over John Krasinski’s fake Die Hard remake and Andy Serkis supposedly reprising his role as Smeagol.

