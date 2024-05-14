The Boys just announced massive news before Season 4

The Boys are back, as Amazon Prime Video announced the hit series will be returning for Season 5.

Before The Boys Season 4 even hits screens, Season 5 news was announced on May 14, 2024, through The Boys’s official X/Twitter. The leading character Kimiko is seen using her knife to carve “Season 5” into a table before looking the audience dead in the eye. All while flipping her knife around.

The video was titled, “You’re gonna wanna carve out time to watch this, luvs.”

The news comes as somewhat of a surprise as Season 4 is a month away from its official release on the streaming service. The Season 5 renewal comes as part of Amazon’s first-ever upfront for 2024.

“The Boys is an unabashed and bold series that continues captivating our customers all over the world by piercing the cultural fabric season after season,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon MGM Studios. “We are proud of this series that has grown into a global franchise, and we are thrilled that [showrunner] Eric Kripke and the creative team have more engaging stories to tell for all the loyal fans.”

Fans aren’t complaining about the Season 5 renewal saying, “I love how confident Amazon is in The Boys.” With another adding, “Tell them we’ll be here and we’re not leaving.”

With The Boys Season 5 confirmed, many are left wondering how Season 4 will play out — especially with the high stakes. Leaks for the season’s storyline reveal Billy has less time to live and discovers a way to kill all Sups. Victoria Neuman is also close to the presidency with the diabolical help of Homelander.

The Boys Season 4 will be released on June 13, 2024, and has a few loose ends to cover. Everything from Homelander turning his son to the dark side, Maeve goes into hiding after her supposed death, and Black Noir is murdered by Homelander. The new season is also expected to see new characters and Sups.

Fans can also expect two major characters from the spin-off series Gen V to have cameos and a big fight to take place.

The Boys is available to stream on Prime Video, and you can check out other TV series streaming this month.