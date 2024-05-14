Demon Slayer: Why Shinobu and Giyu aren’t included in the Hashira Training

The highly-anticipated Hashira Training in Demon Slayer has finally begun, but two Hashira aren’t involved, but there’s good reason for their absences.

Demon Slayer Season 4 has finally debuted with a one-hour premiere. The episode begins with a non-manga scene where Sanemi and Obanai are on a mission and briefly enter the Infinity Castle. The story then moves on to the aftermath of the Swordsmith Village Arc.

The Demon Slayer Corps knows that defeating the Upper Moons is impossible without manifesting the Demon Slayer Marks. This is why all demon slayers, including Hashiras, must get stronger. Without Rengoku and Uzui, the Corps has only seven Hashira left.

Article continues after ad

While training the lower-ranking Corps members, the Hashiras will also work to develop their skills for the final battle. The training is divided into five stages, but Giyu and Shinobu are not included in any of it. However, they both have completely different reasons to avoid the process. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the manga!

Article continues after ad

Why isn’t Shinobu Kocho included in the Hashira Training?

Crunchyroll

Although Shinobu didn’t leave the meeting outright like Giyu, she still had no role in the training. Shinobu was not only secretly working with Tamayo to create the poison that will accelerate Muzan’s aging, she had been ingesting poison to weaken the Upper-Rank Two.

Article continues after ad

Shinobu had always been ready to sacrifice herself because she knew it would be nearly impossible to defeat Douma without further planning. Had it not been for her, the casualties would be even worse. Additionally, she has a unique fighting style.

Since she cannot decapitate a demon, she uses poison made from Wisteria to get the job done, which is why she won’t be training the others and instead will focus on her mission.

Why isn’t Giyu Tomioka included in the Hashira Training?

Crunchyroll

Giyu angered his fellow Hashira by leaving the meeting and saying he was not like them. Sanemi and others believe Giyu thinks he’s better than them. However, it’s the exact opposite; he feels guilty about Sabito’s death since they grew up together.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Giyu was knocked unconscious during the Final Selection, and Sabito died while trying to save others. He believes his deceased friend deserved to be the Hashira instead. Giyu was even upset about Tanjiro not using water breathing because there wouldn’t be anyone to succeed him.

Kagaya Ubuyashiki knew about Giyu’s inner struggles. However, he was too weakened to even talk properly. This is why he requested that Tanjiro look out for Giyu. Even though Giyu doesn’t train the other demon slayers throughout the arc, he still practices with Sanemi to develop his skills.

If you want to know more about the franchise, we have what you should know before Demon Slayer Season 4, the Demon Slayer Season 4 episode schedule, and the powers of every living Hashira.