Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10 features Sarada’s most exciting fight yet

A sneak peak for the much awaited Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10 is out, revealing Sarada is finally having her time to shine as she gets a fight that’s been anticipated since the manga began.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex is kicking off strong as the manga delivers one great chapter after another. After the shocking comeback of Kurama in Chapter 9, Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10 will shed a light on the other characters.

A sneak peek of the upcoming chapter reveals that Sarada is about to have her highly anticipated fight against Hidari in Chapter 10. It’ll be the first time she’ll have a major fight in the sequel Boruto manga.

The sneak peak shows Sarada using her Sharingan as she dodges Hidari’s Chidori while showing a pretty impressive move. The chapter also shows Konohamaru rushing towards them in worry.

This little peak is enough to let the readers know that they’re in for an adventure with Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10. The chapter will undoubtedly feature an intense sequence between Hidari and the last standing Uchiha.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10 will be released on May 20, 2024, at 7am Pacific Time (PT) in the United States, and the Sarada vs. Hidari fight will be the highlight of the chapter.

What makes Sarada and Hidari’s battle all the more exciting is that they both have connections to Sasuke. Sarada is Sasuke’s only child while Hidari was created from Sasuke’s chakra.

As a result, Hidari resembles Sasuke a great deal and that will be the emotional force behind this fight. Not only that but Hidari also possesses all of Sasuke’s jutsu, so in a way, defeating Hidari would be like Sarada surpassing her father, even if she isn’t as strong as Sasuke.

While Hidari has plenty of Sasuke’s jutsu in his arsenal, Sarada has her Mangekyo Sharingan to aid her. They are both proficient in Chidori, so there might be a Chidori face-off in Chapter 10.

As the full spoilers of the chapter are not out yet, it’s difficult to say whether Chapter 10 will focus entirely on Sarada or not. There could also be glimpses of Himawari and Kurama facing Zura and Boruto rushing to his sister in the upcoming chapter.

