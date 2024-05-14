TV & Movies

Baby Reindeer: All of Fiona Harvey’s tweets to Richard Gadd

Jessica Cullen
Richard Gadd as Donny in Baby ReindeerNetflix

Here are all the tweets sent from Fiona Harvey’s Twitter account that were addressed to Baby Reindeer creator, Richard Gadd.

Shortly after the release of Baby Reindeer, online sleuths were quick to investigate the true identity of Gadd’s stalker. Soon, a woman named Fiona Harvey was accused of being the “real-life Martha“, a claim she has since denied.

Across the Netflix show (which is proving to be a streaming hit, nearing the list of Netflix’s most-watched shows ever), the fictional Martha sends hundreds of texts, emails, and online messages to Donny, the on-screen version of Gadd.

In reality, Harvey also sent a number of tweets to Gadd. But how many did she send, and what did they say?

Every Fiona Harvey tweet to Richard Gadd

From 2014-2015, @FionaHarvey2014 sent 19 tweets to Richard Gadd, all of which are available for the public to see. Here’s the full list of tweets, in order of when they were sent:

A screenshot of Fiona Harvey's tweet to Richard GaddTwitter/X

May 10, 2014: @MrRichardGadd did you get my recorded delivery letter sent to the theatre.sent to arrive bank holiday monday???

A screenshot of Fiona Harvey's tweet to Richard GaddTwitter/X

May 10, 2014: @MrRichardGadd can you call me urgently anyway whether or not you have that letter.? thanks.ive been locked out of twitter.just back in

A screenshot of Fiona Harvey's tweet to Richard GaddTwitter/X

May 10, 2014: @MrRichardGadd have made up with doug which should make you happy. im off now but will be by phone later

A screenshot of Fiona Harvey's tweet to Richard GaddTwitter/X

June 12, 2014: @MrRichardGadd your tweets cheer me up. ive not been able to get into hawley past three saturdays.your timeline is good!

A screenshot of Fiona Harvey's tweet to Richard GaddTwitter/X

June 12, 2014: @MrRichardGadd very sad to hear of rick mayalls death.caitlin moran gave him a good tribute on newsnight..

A screenshot of Fiona Harvey's tweet to Richard GaddTwitter/X

July 2, 2014: @MrRichardGadd SPOKE TO CRAIG FRIDAY.HE GAVE ME DIFFERENT VERSION OF WHAT WE SPOKE ABOUT TWOSATURDAYS AGO.IM UPSET RE IT

A screenshot of Fiona Harvey's tweet to Richard GaddTwitter/X

July 5, 2014: @MrRichardGadd havent had a chance to talk to craig.will try and do so next week.in the interim plse do call me.

A screenshot of Fiona Harvey's tweet to Richard GaddTwitter/X

July 5, 2014: @MrRichardGadd i cant work this account very well so dont know who is following and who not. i now have a lovely new cooker.onethingdone!!!

A screenshot of Fiona Harvey's tweet to Richard GaddTwitter/X

July 5, 2014: @MrRichardGadd you have probably heard jimmys version of events. I wouldnt mind you listening to mine.i dont know if ur following or not?

A screenshot of Fiona Harvey's tweet to Richard GaddTwitter/X

July 21, 2014: @MrRichardGadd ONE OF THESE CAFE PLACES HAS JUST GONE ON FIRE IN CAMDEN NEAR CASTLEHAVEN ROAD.WE KNOW IT WAS U!!! HOPE U ARE WELL

A screenshot of Fiona Harvey's tweet to Richard GaddTwitter/X

September 1, 2014: @MrRichardGadd did you get my emails or am I emailing the wrong address? thanks . you can let me know

A screenshot of Fiona Harvey's tweet to Richard GaddTwitter/X

September 15, 2014: @MrRichardGadd tommy sheridan and i reckon sixty percent yes vote and forty percent no. you will of course be voting yes?????xx

A screenshot of Fiona Harvey's tweet to Richard GaddTwitter/X

September 19, 2014: @MrRichardGadd ALL i can say is I thought the scots would have more balls and vote for independence.Of course the p;ostal vote was pockled!¬

A screenshot of Fiona Harvey's tweet to Richard GaddTwitter/X

September 19, 2014: @MrRichardGadd if the labour party hadnt pockled the postal vote then the yes side would have won…ive told you that all along

A screenshot of Fiona Harvey's tweet to Richard GaddTwitter/X

September 23, 2014: @MrRichardGadd my curtains need hung badly

A screenshot of Fiona Harvey's tweet to Richard GaddTwitter/X

December 18, 2014: @MrRichardGadd Please go and see richard gadds show.its well written and neurotic.the filmed bum shots are the best. fantastic ass!!!!!!

A screenshot of Fiona Harvey's tweet to Richard GaddTwitter/X

July 17, 2015: @MrRichardGadd j

A screenshot of Fiona Harvey's tweet to Richard GaddTwitter/X

August 4, 2015: @MrRichardGadd you cant spell! its godot!!!

A screenshot of Fiona Harvey's tweet to Richard GaddTwitter/X

November 29, 2015: @MrRichardGadd x

For more on the biggest show right now, take a look at all the TV shows and movies to watch after Baby Reindeer, discover the most shocking moments from Piers Morgan’s Baby Reindeer interview.

