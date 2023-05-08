The Muppets Mayhem cast: Best cameos in the Disney Plus series

The Muppets Mayhem launches on Disney+ this week, and as well as featuring The Electric Mayhem Band, the show is filled with cameos by music and comedy performers.

A new Muppets show drops on Disney’s streaming service this Wednesday (May 10), one that’s filled with great music and legendary musicians.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Muppets Mayhem: “The comedy series follows The Electric Mayhem Band – Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone, and Lips on trumpet – on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora Gibbs, the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current day music scene as they try to finally go platinum.”

As well as the Muppet performers, the show features human leads, plus scores of cameos. So, here’s which stars to look out for in The Muppets Mayhem cast.

The Muppets Mayhem cast

We’ll kick off with the Muppet performers, who are playing The Electric Mayhem Band:

Bill Barretta as Dr. Teeth

Peter Linz as Lips

Eric Jacobson as Animal

Matt Vogel as Floyd Pepper

David Rudman as Janice

David Goelz as Zoot

This is the main human cast, who start the band on their epic journey:

Saara Chaudry as Hannah

Anders Holm as JJ

Tahj Mowry as Gary “Moog” Moogwski

Lilly Sing as Nora

Best cameos in The Muppets Mayhem

The cameos come thick and fast across all 10 episodes, combining music artists with comedians and TV stars. Here’s who to keep an eye out for in The Muppets Mayhem:

Paula Abdul

Steve Aoki

David Bizarro

Rachel Bloom

Karamo Brown

Nicole Byer

Sofia Carson

Charlamagne Tha God

Tommy Chong

Billy Corgan

Stephanie D’Abruzzo

deadmau5

Desiigner

Colton Dunn

Morgan Freeman

Susanna Hoffs

James Hong

Jennifer Irwin

Kesha

Tommy Lee

Lil Nas X

Riki Lindhome

Cheech Marin

Ziggy Marley

Jack McBrayer

Arden Myrin

Nico Santos

Kristen Schaal

Ben Schwartz

Ryan Seacrest

Kevin Smith

Chris Stapleton

Danny Trejo

Joe Lo Truglio

Weird Al Yankovic

Cedric Yarbrough

Zedd

All 10 episodes of The Muppets Mayhem drop on May 10, 2023. For more TV and Movies coverage, check out the below previews…

