The Muppets Mayhem cast: Best cameos in the Disney Plus series
The Muppets Mayhem launches on Disney+ this week, and as well as featuring The Electric Mayhem Band, the show is filled with cameos by music and comedy performers.
A new Muppets show drops on Disney’s streaming service this Wednesday (May 10), one that’s filled with great music and legendary musicians.
Here’s the official synopsis for The Muppets Mayhem: “The comedy series follows The Electric Mayhem Band – Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone, and Lips on trumpet – on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora Gibbs, the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current day music scene as they try to finally go platinum.”
As well as the Muppet performers, the show features human leads, plus scores of cameos. So, here’s which stars to look out for in The Muppets Mayhem cast.
The Muppets Mayhem cast
We’ll kick off with the Muppet performers, who are playing The Electric Mayhem Band:
- Bill Barretta as Dr. Teeth
- Peter Linz as Lips
- Eric Jacobson as Animal
- Matt Vogel as Floyd Pepper
- David Rudman as Janice
- David Goelz as Zoot
This is the main human cast, who start the band on their epic journey:
- Saara Chaudry as Hannah
- Anders Holm as JJ
- Tahj Mowry as Gary “Moog” Moogwski
- Lilly Sing as Nora
Best cameos in The Muppets Mayhem
The cameos come thick and fast across all 10 episodes, combining music artists with comedians and TV stars. Here’s who to keep an eye out for in The Muppets Mayhem:
- Paula Abdul
- Steve Aoki
- David Bizarro
- Rachel Bloom
- Karamo Brown
- Nicole Byer
- Sofia Carson
- Charlamagne Tha God
- Tommy Chong
- Billy Corgan
- Stephanie D’Abruzzo
- deadmau5
- Desiigner
- Colton Dunn
- Morgan Freeman
- Susanna Hoffs
- James Hong
- Jennifer Irwin
- Kesha
- Tommy Lee
- Lil Nas X
- Riki Lindhome
- Cheech Marin
- Ziggy Marley
- Jack McBrayer
- Arden Myrin
- Nico Santos
- Kristen Schaal
- Ben Schwartz
- Ryan Seacrest
- Kevin Smith
- Chris Stapleton
- Danny Trejo
- Joe Lo Truglio
- Weird Al Yankovic
- Cedric Yarbrough
- Zedd
All 10 episodes of The Muppets Mayhem drop on May 10, 2023. For more TV and Movies coverage, check out the below previews…
