Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Release date prediction, cast, plot, more

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is on its way, continuing the story of the Jujutsu tech and the school that specializes in fighting against curses. Here is everything currently known regarding the new season, including its rumored release date, cast, plot, and more.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s first season was very well received by the community. Animated by MAPPA, the same studio responsible for One Punch Man Season 3, Jujutsu Kaisen is now one of the most popular ongoing anime. They even created a movie spinoff, which was an international success.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has been officially announced, with a release date looming just around the corner. Here is everything to know regarding the second season.

The official release date for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is July 2023. The exact day will be confirmed closer to the season.

It’s difficult to tell exactly how long the season will go for, but it’ll likely go for 24 episode. If it airs in the same pattern as the first season, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 may conclude in December 2023.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Cast

The Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 cast will likely remain the same as Season 1. Here is the main Japanese cast for Season 2, assuming it remains the same as the previous season.

Satoru Gojo (Yuiichi Nakamura)

Suguru Getou (Takahiro Sakurai)

Megumi Fushiguro (Yuuma Uchida)

Yuuji Itadori (Junya Enoki)

Nobara Kugisaka (Asami Seto)

Maki Zenin (Mikako Komatsu)

Outside of new characters, the remainder of the cast should remain primarily the same. The list will be updated as more characters and trailers reveal for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Plot

Since Jujutsu Kaisen is based on a preexisting manga, which is substantially ahead of the anime, the plot is pretty set in stone.

Judging from the trailer, it appears Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will begin by covering the backstory of Satoru Gojo and Suguru Getou. But it’s likely the second season will go beyond the backstory, and will only begin with it.

As for the exact arcs, it’s speculated it will cover two major manga arcs, the Kaigyoku/Gokusetsu arc, and the Shibuya Incident Arc, which is considered by many fans to be the best arc in the whole story.