The Originals actor makes surprise cameo in Queen of Tears K-drama

Netflix’s Queen of Tears is shaping into a worthwhile storyline that even shocked fans in Episode 5 and Episode 6 as it included a cameo appearance from a well-known actor from The CW’s The Originals.

By the fifth episode of the 2024 K-drama, Hong Hae-in begins her journey to seek out a cure for her brain tumor. All the while, her and Hyun-woo’s relationship begins to flourish with new hope. But she’s still left to venture to Germany alone to visit a health center that promises treatment.

K-dramas are no stranger to having guest cameos from other well-known Korean actors. Netflix’s Chicken Nugget surprised fans with GOT7’s JinYoung. But Queen of Tears had a guest cameo that fans never saw coming as Hae-in’s in Germany.

The actor is easily recognized for his role in two popular The CW shows that have become fan favorites and amassed a big following.

Netflix

Queen of Tears Episode 5 and Episode 6 revealed actor Sebastian Roché as Dr. Braun in Germany. He first appears when she has her consultation over her failed approval rate for the treatment that turns her cancerous cells into healthy ones to fight off the tumor.

Actor Kim Ji-won showcases her impressive English skills with Roché. He reappears when Hyun-woo also lands in Germany and confronts the doctor. He threatens to out his false success rate if he doesn’t help Hae-in.

According to Deadline, Roché’s cameo appearance was announced in February before the K-drama officially aired. It’s his first-ever role in a Korean series.

Roché would have been easily recognized by fans of both The CW series Supernatural and The Originals. He first starred as Mikael in The Vampire Diaries in 2011. The actor then reprised his role for the spinoff series The Originals for 16 episodes.

Others would remember his role as Balthazar in Supernatural in 2010 for six episodes. In 2022, Roché played a recurring role as Father Renaud in Taylor Sheridan’s 1923 miniseries.

Queen of Tears airs weekly episodes on Netflix and is part of the many K-dramas coming from the streaming platform in 2024. You can also check out actor Kim Soo-hyun’s other well-known K-dramas.