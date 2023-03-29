Barry Season 4: Release date, trailer, cast, plot and more

Here’s everything we know about Barry Season 4, the fourth and final chapter of the HBO show, from its release date and trailer to cast, plot, and more.

2022 was an extraordinary year for television. Stranger Things Season 4, The Bear, Severance, House of the Dragon, The Sandman, The Boys Season 3, Rings of Power: all superb in their own ways.

And yet, Barry remains the apex of TV right now. HBO’s comedy-drama, following Bill Hader’s hitman as he tries to give up killing for acting, has gone from strength to strength – we chose Season 3 as our best show of last year.

Article continues after ad

So, here’s everything we know about Barry Season 4 so far.

Barry Season 4 will premiere on April 16 on HBO.

Season 3 wrapped up in June last year, with production on the fourth series beginning almost immediately after. HBO renewed the show just as Season 3 began airing, with Bill Hader directing every episode in Season 4.

Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of programming at HBO, told Deadline: “Bill, Alec, and the entire cast and crew delivered an exquisite third season of Barry, it’s a masterful blend of laughs and suspense. I’m so happy to announce that we are picking up the fourth season.”

Article continues after ad

HBO representatives have since said Season 4 will arrive in time to compete at the 2023 Emmys, confirming its release this year.

During a recent appearance at the Golden Globes, Henry Winkler – who was nominated for his performance as Gene Cousineau – told E! News the fourth season had finished shooting and was currently in post-production.

As for any other details, “I cannot talk to you about that because they will come and take my grandchildren,” he joked.

“They are so strict, I cannot say a word other than it’s on HBO and it’s called Barry.”

Barry Season 4 cast: Who’s in it?

We can expect the following stars to return in the Barry Season 4 cast:

Article continues after ad

Bill Hader as Barry Berkman

Sarah Goldberg as Sally Reed

Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau

Stephen Root as Monroe Fuches

Anthony Carrigan as NoHo Hank

Michael Irby as Cristobal Sifuentes

D’Arcy Carden as Natalie Greer

James Hiroyuki Liao as Albert Nguyen

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hader said: “I don’t know where it ends, but we just take it scene by scene.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“We’ve been talking about Season 4 now for a long time, and it’s morphed and changed so much that it does feel like this is where we just take it step by step. And then if one of those steps ends with big bold letters, ‘The End,’ you’re like, ‘I think we end it now.'”

Winkler also told Variety he hopes the Barry team “never try to stretch” it beyond what makes sense for the story. “They don’t want to push it,” he said.

Article continues after ad

Barry Season 4 plot: What is it about?

The plot of Barry Season 4 will pick up from the events of the Season 3 finale, which saw Gene tricking Barry into trying to kill Jim Moss (Robert Ray Wisdom) – but it was an elaborate ruse, and the episode ended with Barry’s shocking arrest.

It would be a fitting end for the character, but Hader wanted to continue the story – and it will bring the show to a close.

“Well dying, the story’s over, and I thought there was more story. There’s only so long a guy can get away with this,” he told Vulture.

HBO

“I know I feel watching shows sometimes, ‘They’re trying to keep the thing going and now it’s getting ridiculous to keep the thing going.’ And so, I think he would get caught.

Article continues after ad

“He’s not Jason Bourne or Walter White. He’s not a genius. He’s a very dumb guy. And it made sense, the idea of Gene Cousineau wanting justice for Janice and then getting it by the end, but he has to go through a transformation himself to get it.”

Season 3 was decidedly darker than the first two, with Sally committing murder for the first time and NoHo Hank forced to turn a machine gun on his captors in order to escape and free Cristobal.

“Well, certain things I can’t say, because it sets up stuff in Season 4, but I can say where Sally and NoHo Hank specifically end up this season and giving them Barry’s disease, like they murder people,” Hader also told The Wrap.

Article continues after ad

“That was something that, as we were looking at Season 4, it was kind of going like, ‘Oh, that could be interesting to just have their characters be different.’

Is there a Barry Season 4 trailer?

Yes, there are two trailers for Barry Season 4. Check them out below:

That’s all we know about Barry Season 4. In the meantime, check out our other upcoming TV hubs below:

The Last of Us HBO | Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Succession Season 4 | Ted Lasso Season 3 | You Season 4 | The Witcher Season 3