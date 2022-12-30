Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Part 2: Trailer, release date, cast, plot

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at terry.oh@dexerto.com.

Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Part 2 was announced, continuing Ichigo’s and Soul Society’s fight against the army of Quincy. Here is everything to know about the sequel’s debut, including release date, cast, and more.

Bleach Thousand Year Blood War took the world by storm, surprising anime fans with its stellar animation quality and execution. It’s easily one of the highest production anime series of all time, boasting action packed quality animation in almost every episode.

With twelve episodes having aired, the first part of the series has officially concluded. A trailer dropped on December 27, 2022, which officially revealed Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Part 2.

The official Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Part 2 release window is July 2023. This information was revealed in the official reveal trailer, which launched on ANIPLEX’s YouTube channel.

As for the exact day of release, it hasn’t been announced. But that’s likely purely due to the time schedule not yet having been determined for its weekly release slot.

Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Part 2: Cast

At this point, the cast for Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Part 2 really shouldn’t come to a surprise to anyone outside of newcomers to the franchise. Most of the voice acting cast is the same as before, with the inclusion of new characters for the Quincys.

Here is the main Japanese cast:

Ichigo Kurosaki (Masakazu Morita)

Rukia Kuchiki (Noriaki Sugiyama)

Renji Abarai (Kentarou Itou)

Uryuu Ishida (Noriaki Sugiyama)

Yhwach (Takuyaki Sugou)

Kenpachi Zaraki (Fumihiko Tachiki)

Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Part 2: Plot

The plot of Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Part 2 is rather set in stone. It’s a direct continuation of the first part, and will highly likely follow the narrative presented in the manga.

Considering the fast pacing, Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Part 2 may very well go all the way to the final fight of the manga, which has been concluded for years.

Therefore, for folks wanting to spoil themselves of the plot, just check out the manga. Bleach Thousand Year Blood War ended at around Chapter 542 of the manga, so Part 2 will probably continue from there.