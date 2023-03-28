Sweet Tooth Season 2: Release date, trailer, cast, plot & more

Here’s everything we know about Sweet Tooth Season 2, the second chapter of the Netflix show, from its release date and trailer to cast, plot, and more.

Sweet Tooth – based on the DC comic book series of the same name – first premiered on Netflix in 2021. It follows Gus, a deer-boy hybrid who emerges from his home in the forest to find the world devastated by “The Great Crumble”, and begins searching for answers about his past and what’s to come.

It was an immediate, surprise hit on the streaming platform, landing at 97% on Rotten Tomatoes and racking up 60 million households a month after its release, paving the way for a second season renewal.

So, ahead of Sweet Tooth Season 2 dropping on Netflix this year, here’s what we know so far.

Sweet Tooth Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on April 27, 2023.

All eight episodes will drop on the streaming platform at the same time, so don’t worry about having to tune in weekly.

Showrunner Jim Mickle earlier said (as per Variety): “It’s been equally thrilling and heartwarming to experience how people around the world have been falling in love with our deer-boy.

“We couldn’t be more excited to continue our collaboration with Netflix and keep following Gus and his friends on their extraordinary journey.”

Production on the second season kicked off in New Zealand in January last year, before wrapping in May.

Sweet Tooth Season 2 trailer

You can check out the trailer for Sweet Tooth Season 2 below:

The first teaser was released on March 21, and it seems like fans are set for a darker season this time around. While a child sings a slow, haunting cover of This Little Light of Mine, we’re shown Gus being experimented on by the Last Men.

General Abbot tells Gus how important he is, as Hybrids like him will be crucial to curing “the Sick”, while Jepperd and Aimee Eden plan to save the kids from captivity.

Sweet Tooth Season 2 cast: Who’s in it?

Here’s who you can expect to see in the Sweet Tooth Season 2 cast:

Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd

Christian Convery as Gus

Adeel Akhtar as Dr Aditya Singh

Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh

Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear

Dania Ramirez as Aimee Eden

Neil Sandilands as General Douglas Abbot

Marlon Williams as Johnny Abbot

Naledi Murray as Wendy

James Brolin as the Narrator

There’ll also be some new and returning Hybrid kids in the new season, including: Yonas Kibreab as Finn Fox, Harvey Gui as Max Skunk, Aeon Scott as Anna Rabbit, Cyan Scott as Hanna Rabbit, Ruby Hall as Haley Mockingbird, Erin Minchin as Jo Jo Raccoon, Ravi Narayan as Earl Elephant, and Christopher Cooper Jr as Teddy Turtle.

It’s unclear whether we’ll see other flashbacks of Amy Seimetz as Gus’ mother and Will Forte as his father.

Sweet Tooth Season 2 plot: What’s it about?

In Season 2, Gus and his fellow hybrids are held captive by the Last Men, who are trying to find a cure for “the Sick.” To save his friends, Gus must find new strength as he uncovers the origins of The Great Crumble.

The official synopsis reads: “As a deadly new wave of the Sick bears down, Gus and a band of fellow hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbo and the Last Men. Looking to consolidate power by finding a cure, Abbot uses the children as fodder for the experiments of captive Dr. Aditya Singh, who’s racing to save his infected wife Rani.

“To protect his friends, Gus agrees to help Dr. Singh, beginning a dark journey into his origins and his mother Birdie’s role in the events leading up to The Great Crumble. Outside the Preserve, Tommy Jepperd and Aimee Eden team up to break the hybrids free, a partnership that will be tested as Jepperd’s secrets come to light.

“As the revelations of the past threaten the possibility of redemption in the present, Gus and his found family find themselves on a collision course with Abbot and the evil forces that look to wipe them out once and for all.”

Netflix

While based on a comic book, don’t expect Season 2 to directly adapt it. Sweet Tooth is a family show, unlike its darker, more brutal source material.

“The ambition was to create it for a family audience,” producer Susan Downey explained to Variety.

“We want the whole family to be able to watch together. We talked to Jeff Lemire about how Gus is our true north and how his journey and his relationship to Jep and this interesting cast of characters and challenges they meet along the way are what’s important.

“That’s when we brought Jim Mickle on and we talked about creating this storybook or fairytale dystopia – this idea that if there was a drastic reduction in population, nature would take over again and it would be green and lush. We all felt confident, and Jeff gave us the blessing that we were keeping what was important to the storytelling and putting it in a more palatable environment.”

