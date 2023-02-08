Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: Release date, trailer, cast, plot and more

Here’s everything we know about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, the final chapter of the MCU trilogy, from its release date and trailer to cast, plot, and more.

The next wave of Marvel movies is upon us as Phase Five and Six reshape the MCU forever. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige isn’t just introducing new faces, but giving familiar ones a send-off too.

James Gunn’s Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3 will conclude the trilogy, as we reunite with Star-Lord and his companions for one last adventure. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the next Guardians adventure, following their appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder and the Holiday Special.

If you’re looking for plot details or release date information for the Guardians’ next outing, then here’s everything we know about Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will be movie will be released on May 5, 2023.

The last entry in the franchise was released on the same date, back in 2017.

Since then, we’ve seen the galactic heroes appear in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Thor: Love and Thunder. Until the third movie arrives, MCU fans can dive into Disney+’s Groot spin-off show or revisit The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 trailer

The first trailer for the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 was released on December 1, 2022. You can watch the full trailer below:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 cast: Who’s in it?

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel will all return to reprise their roles in Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3. We will also see the return of Karen Gillan’s Nebula and Pom Klementieff’s Mantis.

Sylvester Stallone, Sean Gunn, and Smallville’s Michael Rosenbaum are back in supporting roles. Tenet star Elizabeth Debicki appears once more as Ayesha, the golden High Priestess who is seeking revenge against our heroes. To enact that plan, Ayesha is responsible for the addition of Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock.

Disney/Marvel The second GOTG was a family affair.

The biggest new face to be joining the Guardians universe is the film’s main antagonist, Adam Warlock. Poulter’s addition to the movie as the character brings with it much hype and speculation – especially whether or not he will eventually join forces with the Guardians – as he does in the comics – or if he will simply be brought into the MCU as a villain.

In a new interview with Empire Magazine, director James Gunn spoke about Adam Warlock. How the morality and motivations of the character isn’t as cut and dry as what fans may be expecting. “It’s kind of more complicated than that,” Gunn then confirmed that “he’s definitely not a good guy. What we’re seeing is the infant form of Warlock, newly out of the cocoon, and he does not understand life very well. He’s basically a baby.”

Poulter told CinemaBlend at SDCC 2022 that “the third installment shows him kind of orientating himself in the world, trying to work out right and wrong as a kind of newborn mate.

Trying to work out the rules of the world that he finds himself in. It’s kind of a self-development story, which is cool.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 plot: What is it about?

According to Marvel’s official synopsis, James Gunn’s next adventure will entail the following: “Our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere, but it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past.

“Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life – a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.”

In Avengers: Endgame, Gamora from the 2014 timeline traveled to the present day, betraying 2014-Thanos in a bid to save the world. However, all knowledge of her romance with Star-Lord understandably remains lost forever.

Marvel Studios The third movie could be the last time we see the Guardians together.

“It’s a bittersweet moment because it is our understanding that this will be the last Guardians of the Galaxy. So it’s bitter in that sense, but it’s sweet because we are all very grateful to have lived this journey together,” Zoe Saldana explained to Screen Rant.

She added that “James Gunn really is giving us a beautiful ending, and this story is really compelling. I think it’s going to be the best one yet.”

That’s everything we know about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. In the meantime, check out our other superhero content below:

