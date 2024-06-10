Baby Reindeer fans hail Jessica Gunning after Netflix reveals “amazing” audition tape

After helping to bring Baby Reindeer to life as Martha, Jessica Gunning’s audition tape has been released by Netflix and fans are blown away.

Gunning stars as Martha Scott in the series, which is based on Richard Gadd’s real-life stalker. Her portrayal of Martha has been praised thanks to her ability to portray a multitude of complex emotions as the character becomes infatuated with Gadd’s Donny Dunn.

With Netflix releasing Gunning’s audition tape for Martha, it’s clear that she was meant for the role. The script test was for the restaurant scene in which Martha shows her true colors to Donny.

The video changes between Gunning reading the script in character to its seamless on-screen version in the Netflix series.

In the scene, Donny takes Martha out to eat at a local spot, and she becomes angered after learning that Donny was hurt in the past. She demands that Donny tells her the people responsible while he tries to break his hand away from her grip, only for Martha to yell with rage.

In response to the audition tape, one fan on X/Twitter said, “She is absolutely amazing!”

“Watching Jessica Gunning’s audition tape for Martha in #BabyReindeer was a revelation! Her transformation into the character is a masterclass in acting. Kudos to Richard Gadd for creating such a compelling series that keeps us glued to our screens,” praised another.

Man fans echoed that Gunning better be on her way to getting an Emmy or BAFTA nomination for Baby Reindeer, with Staff Pick Films commenting, “I hope she has a big trophy case at home, she’s gonna need it…”

Others suggested that Gunning had proven her acting capabilities before, having starred in The Outlaws. She portrayed Diane Pemberley in the crime thriller and worked as a writer for one episode.

Baby Reindeer is available to stream on Netflix. You can read about why Gunning isn’t on social media, the alleged real Martha suing Netflix, and new TV series to stream.

