Jigokuraku Hell’s Paradise anime announced: release date, cast, plot, and more

Jigokuraku Hell’s Paradise anime has been announced, debuting the story of a shinobi named Gabimaru, who is renowned for his killing prowess. Here is everything to know about the new anime’s debut, including release date, cast, plot, and more.

JIgokuraku Hell’s Paradise is an anime based on a preexisting manga created by Yuuji Kaku, and is part of Shonen Jump’s list of serializations. It’s a violent story set in the Edo period of Japan, and initially debuted in 2018. The manga itself has since been concluded.

A trailer dropped on December 18 announcing an anime adaptation, which took many in the fandom by surprise. This manga was well received by its fan base, but never got the same traction as its contemporaries such as My Hero Academia and Chainsaw Man.

According to the trailer, the release date for the Jigokuraku anime is in April 2023. The series is being created by MAPPA, the same animation studio responsible for Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, One Punch Man season 3, and many other big-name titles.

The year of 2023 is sure to be a big one for MAPPA, as they prepare for numerous productions.

Cast

Voice actors are essential to the immersion of the anime. For those curious to who is involved in the Jigokuraku Hell’s Devil anime, here is the main Japanese cast:

Gabimaru (Chiaki Kobayashi)

Sagiri Yamada Asaemon (Yumiri Hanamori)

Yuzuriha (Rie Takahashi)

Fuchi Yamada Asaemon (Aoi Ichikawa)

Choubei Aza (Ryouhei Kimura)

Gantetsusai Tamiya (Tetsu Inada)

Plot

Since this anime is based on a preexisting manga, there’s an open source of information readily available for those who want to spoil themselves prior to the anime’s release. In fact, since the manga has already concluded, those who want to can easily read through the entirety of the story prior to the anime’s release.

As for the general premise, it follows Gabimaru, who is a renowned shinobi. He lived his entire life practically as a slave, and is eventually forced on an expedition.