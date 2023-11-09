There’s a massive moment at the very end of The Marvels; one which sets the wheels in motion for big things in the MCU. So here’s that cameo explained.

The Marvels is in cinemas worldwide now and hits US and UK theaters tomorrow. Meaning the movie’s many Easter eggs are already a hot topic of discussion, with Marvel laying the groundwork for future films.

The movie’s post-credits scene is explained here. While we’ve identified a bunch more Easter eggs here, including a pretty random reference to an old Robin Williams movie.

But if you want to know how The Marvels builds a bridge to more team-ups in the future, read on. Just beware of SPOILERS AHEAD…

The Marvels: That massive cameo explained

Mid-way through The Marvels’ end-credits, Monica Rambeau wakes up in what we are told is a parallel reality, where she comes face-to-face with one of the X-Men in the shape of Hank McCoy, aka Beast.

Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Beast made his debut in X-Men #1, in September 1962. Here’s how Marvel describes his back story: “While working at a nuclear power plant, Norton McCoy was exposed to massive amounts of radiation that affected his genes. As a result, Norton’s son, Henry ‘Hank’ McCoy, was born a mutant.”

Strong and agile, Hank had outsized hands and feet, which earned him the nickname ‘Beast’ at High School. He was also super-smart, Hanks big brain earning him a place at the Xavier School for Gifted Youngsters. Genetic mutations eventually resulted in Hank growing hair all over his body however, as well as pointy ears and fangs.

A founding member of the X-Men, he became one of the most popular characters in the X-movies…

Who plays Beast in The Marvels?

Fox/Marvel

Kelsey Grammer plays Hank McCoy/Beast in The Marvels. This isn’t the first time the Frasier star has donned that fur for a superhero movie.

Although Steve Bacic briefly played the character in X2, it was Kelsey Grammer who portrayed a more substantial version in X-Men: The Last Stand. It isn’t clear how that Beast relates to The Marvels version, due to this scene playing out in the aforementioned alternate reality.

Nicholas Hoult played a younger iteration of the character in X-Men: First Class. Both the Hoult and Grammer versions appeared in time-travel movie X-Men Days of Future Past.

But this Beast’s appearance in The Marvels opens the door for more X-Men to feature in future MCU projects. And he even references Charles, so expect Professor X to pop us soon. Either played by Patrick Stewart (as he was in Grammer’s first film). Or James McAvoy (as per the Hoult movies).

