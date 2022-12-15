Chainsaw Man Season 2: Release date prediction, cast, plot, more

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at lucyjo.finnighan@dexerto.com

Here’s everything we know about Chainsaw Man Season 2, from its release date and trailer, to its cast, plot, and other details.

Chainsaw Man has been one of the most hyped-up anime in recent years, and it’s almost at the end of its first season, much to the sadness of fans.

The plot is described as Crunchyroll as: “Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as ‘Chainsaw Man’– a man with a devil’s heart.”

As stated, fans are loving the first season of this show. So naturally, as the first season draws to an end, everyone is looking towards a second season. So here’s everything we know so far.

Chainsaw Man Season 2 release date: When is it coming out?

As of writing, there is sadly no release date for Chainsaw Man Season 2 – however, we can likely expect a new season either late in 2023 or early 2024, judging by previous anime schedules.

There’s no official release date as Season 2 hasn’t actually been confirmed yet. However, a second season seems very likely. Generally animes don’t adapt manga unless they plan to go to the end with them, unless said show performs really badly.

And safe to say, Chainsaw Man did not perform badly. It’s currently at a 8.9/10 on IMDb, and this was one of the most anticipated animes of the year, with it pretty much living up to the hype.

Chainsaw Man Season 2 trailer: Is there a trailer?

Since Season 2 has not been confirmed, there is no Chainsaw Man Season 2 trailer.

But make sure to check out the Season 1 trailer if you haven’t already, it’s pretty darn great:

Chainsaw Man Season 2 cast: Who is starring in the next season?

Chainsaw Man is overseen by Studio MAPPA, one of the most renowned studios in the business. This means that they have some solid talent on board, including the voice cast.

We can expect that the same cast, at least the same main cast, will return for the potential second season, and in terms of its Japanese voice cast, the list is as follows:

Denji – Kikunosuke Toya

Makima – Tomori Kusunoki

Aki Hayakawa – Shogo Sakata

Power – Fairouz Ai

Pochita – Shiori Izawa

Chainsaw Man Season 2 plot: What will happen next season?

As of writing, there is no official plot synopsis for Chainsaw Man Season 2.

Season 2 – which will likely be 12 episodes, like most anime seasons – will be a continuation of Season 1, as well as the manga of the same name, by Tatsuki Fujimoto.

It is expected that Season 2 will cover the rest of Part 1 of the Manga, which has a total of 97 chapters. Season 1 of the anime has covered roughly around 40 chapters of the manga, meaning that Season 2 could cover the remaining 57-ish.

And of course, no doubt there’ll be loads of action, loads of death, and loads of demons. And we can’t wait.

This article will be updated when we learn more.

Chainsaw Man is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.