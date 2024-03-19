Among Us animated series: All voice actors & characters

An Among Us animated series is officially in the works, so here is the full list of actors set to lend their voice in the new show.

During the height of the global crisis, video games such as Animal Crossing and Among Us dominated the gaming space. These titles added a sense of closeness and community in a time when many were isolated in their homes.

In light of the success of a game such as Among Us, it has been confirmed that the multiplayer title will be turned into a new animated series.

The new show, which will be developed by CBS, has already cast some big name actors as well as beloved voice actors to round out the series.

With that being said, here is the full list of confirmed actors set to star in the upcoming Among Us series, as well as which characters they will be lending their voices to.

Among Us animated series: Confirmed actors & characters

Red: Randall Park

Disney+ Randall Park has appeared in the MCU and other sitcom shows

Randall Park, best known for his role as Louis Huang in the ABC sitcom Fresh Off the Boat. As well as this, Park has appeared in the MCU in the Antman franchise as well as the hit Disney+ series WandaVision.

Park will lend his voice to the character Red. In the new animated series, Red will be the captain of the Skeld. The ship will serve as the main location for the characters and story.

Purple: Ashley Johnson

HBO Ashely Johnson is considered royalty in the voice-acting world

Ashley Johnson is one of the most prolific voice actors in the business. She has voiced the likes of Ellie from The Last of Us, The Legend of Vox Machina, and more. As well as this, Johnson is known for the Critical Role YouTube show and for portraying Ellie’s mother in The Last of Us live-action adaptation.

Johnson will play Purple, the head of security for the Skeld. The character breakdowns also reveal that Purple is both “suspicious” and “sarcastic.” Two traits that are likely to cause conflict in the series.

Orange: Yvette Nicole Brown

Netflix Brown has starred in the likes of Community and other hit TV shows

Yvette Nicole Brown has been a staple of the Television space for multiple decades now. From her time on Drake & Josh, Community to recently starring in the sequel Disenchanted, Brown has appeared in many projects over the years.

Brown will take on the role of Orange. Orange will be the head of HR aboard the Skeld. Not much else is known about the character other than that so be sure to check back in here when we learn more.

Green: Elijah Wood

New Line Cinema Elijah Wood played Frodo in The Lord of the Rings films

The Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood has also been confirmed to star in the Among Us TV series. As well as portraying Frodo in TLOR’s, Wood has voiced Spyro in The Legend of Spyro game series as well as star in the most recent season of Yellowjackets.

Despite being one of the biggest actors in the cast, Wood will ironically play Green, an unpaid intern. Similarly to Orange, not much else is known about Green. However, once again we’ll be sure to keep you updated with all the latest information.

And there you have it folks! The full list of confirmed actors set to lend their voices for the upcoming Among Us TV series.

