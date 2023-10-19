Alongside our favorites, there are some new faces joining this hit Dreamworks animation. Here’s everything you need to know about the actors and characters in the Trolls 3 cast.

Ever since Can’t Stop The Feeling infiltrated every streaming platform and radio station known to man, the Trolls franchise has put itself on the map. Now, it’s back with a third installment.

The film’s synopsis reads “Poppy discovers that Branch and his four brothers were once part of her favorite boy band. When one of his siblings, Floyd, gets kidnapped by a pair of nefarious villains, Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop culture obscurity.”

From evil pop stars to the ultimate ’90s family boyband, here’s a full rundown of the actors and characters appearing in the Trolls 3 cast.

Contents

Trolls 3 cast: All actors & characters

Below is a full who’s who list for all the main actors and characters in the Trolls 3 cast. Zosia Mamer, Ron Funches, and Anderson. Paak all have smaller supporting roles.

“I become really close with these actors. I spend more time with them than I do with my own family. There’s a lot of the crew that goes from each film and some new people we brought in, but it really is a family,” director Walt Dohrn told Dexerto about working with his cast.

Poppy: Anna Kendrick

Universal Pictures

Queen Poppy is the current Queen of the Pop Trolls, Peppy’s daughter, and the lead female character in all of the Trolls films. She is introduced in the first film as Princess Poppy, but no one refers to her by her title.

Anna Kendrick’s best-known roles include A Simple Favour and the Pitch Perfect film series.

Branch: Justin Timberlake

Universal Pictures

Branch is the leading man in the Trolls 3 cast, as well as Poppy’s boyfriend. This time around, the focus is on his family, as Branch and his brothers reunite as their former boyband BroZone.

“He was very playful about it because we wanted to celebrate boy bands and celebrate the music of the 90s – but we also want to be a little tongue in cheek about it. Justin has that attitude,” director Walt Dorhn told Dexerto about Justin during the making of Trolls 3.

Alongside his career in *NSYNC and as a solo artist, Justin Timberlake has previously appeared in Friends With Benefits, Alpha Dog, and Bad Teacher.

Bridget: Zooey Deschanel

Universal Pictures

Bridget is Poppy’s best friend but is also a Bergen – the species that Trolls have been taught to be scared of. She’s known for being one of the sweetest and most kind-hearted people in town.

New Girl and (500) Days of Summer are just some of Zooey Deschanel’s previous credits.

Spruce: Daveed Diggs

Universal Pictures

Spruce is a member of BroZone in the Trolls 3 cast and one of Branch’s older brothers.

Daveed Diggs is best known for roles in Hamilton, The Little Mermaid, and Soul.

King Gristle: Christopher Mintz-Plasse

Universal Pictures

King Gristle isn’t only Bridget’s beloved, but he’s the son of the King of the Bergens featured in the first Trolls film.

Christopher Mintz-Plasse has previously been seen in the Kick-Ass and Superbad movies.

Tiny Diamond: Kenan Thompson

Universal Pictures

Tiny Diamond resembles a miniature version of his father Guy – and like his father, he was born a Glitter Troll.

Kenan Thompson is best known for Good Burger and Kenan and Kel.

Velvet: Amy Schumer

Universal Pictures

Velvet is one half of a brand-new pop duo who’s taking the Trolls world by storm. Trouble is, she’s the evil mastermind behind using BroZone’s powers to mask their own lack of talent.

Amy Schumer has previously appeared in Trainwreck and I Feel Pretty.

Veneer: Andrew Rannells

Veneer is Velvet’s brother and the other half of their pop duo. He isn’t as cruel as his sister but goes along with her plans regardless.

Andrew Rannells is known for his time on the TV show Girls, as well as films including The Prom.

Clay: Kid Cudi

Clay is another of Branch’s brothers and a former member of BroZone. He’s also in a relationship with Viva, Poppy’s older sister.

Kid Cudi has also been in X and House Party.

Viva: Camila Cabello

Viva is Poppy’s older sister, although Poppy has no memory of her. They share the same father, King Peppy.

Aside from her time in Fifth Harmony and as a solo artist, Camila Cabello has also starred in Cinderella.

Floyd: Troye Sivan

Floyd is another of Branch’s brothers and a member of BroZone.

Troye Sivan is best known for his career as a solo artist, although has appeared in films including Spud and Three Months.

Miss Maxine: RuPaul

Miss Maxine is the officiant at Bridget and King Gristle’s wedding.

RuPaul is best known for hosting RuPaul’s Drag Race but has also appeared in But I’m A Cheerleader and To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything!

John Dory: Eric André

John Dory is the eldest member of BroZone and Branch’s older brother.

Eric André has appeared in Bad Trip and Disenchantment before starring in the Trolls 3 cast.

Trolls 3 comes to UK cinemas on October 20 and US theaters on November 17. Find more of our upcoming film coverage below:

