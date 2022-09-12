The Witcher Season 3: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more

The Witcher Season 3 has finished production and will follow the story of Geralt, Ciri, and Yennifer after the cliffhanger of the second season. Spoilers for The Witcher below!

Season 2 of The Witcher ended with the shocking revelation that the general White Flame is actually Duny, Ciri’s father.

This coincides with the Northern rulers putting a bounty of Ciri, Geralt, and Yennifer, essentially sending the trio into hiding with multiple enemies on their tails.

Now that Season 3 of The Witcher has finished filming, fans are desperate to know when the next season will be coming. Here is everything we know so far.

YouTube: Netflix What can we expect in The Witcher Season 3?

The Witcher Season 3 does not have a release date at this time. Going off the production timeline for Season 2, it’s unlikely that the third season will release any time in 2022 or early 2023.

Collider has speculated that an April/May 2023 release date seems likely based off Season 2, but Netflix has not confirmed any release date.

Given that Netflix initially gave a Q4 2021 date for Season 2 at the beginning of 2021, it’s likely that any release date would come 6-9 months after an announcement from the streamer.

What do we know about the plot of The Witcher Season 3?

The third season is likely to pick up where Season 2 ended, with the main characters on the run from The Brotherhood, Elves, and the Wild Hunt.

According to an interview with showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, Season 3 will be based on the Time of Contempt saga, which sees Ciri being hidden at the magical academy Aretuza, where Yennifer was also instructed.

Who will appear in Season 3?

The principal cast of The Witcher returns for Season 3. Henry Cavill returns at Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra reprises her role as Yennefer of Vengerberg, and Freya Allan as Ciri.

It’s not yet confirmed whether other main cast members such as Jaskier (Joey Batey), Cahir (Eamon Farren), and others are returning for Season 3.