Our Flag Means Death Season 2: Release schedule & time

Our Flag Means Death is back for Season 2, but where and when can you watch new episodes of this pirate comedy? Here’s full details of its release schedule and time across the world.

The Max romantic comedy, which follows blundering pirate captain Stede Bonnet as he attempts to make a name for himself as a pirate while simultaneously falling in love with Blackbeard, has been one of the most talked-about shows of the year.

Article continues after ad

The series, created by David Jenkins and directed by Taika Waititi – who stars as Blackbeard – ended on an emotional cliffhanger for its first season, which means that fans had been begging for Season 2. Thankfully, a second installment was announced during Pride Month, and now there’s plenty of news surrounding the upcoming season. So here’s everything we know so far.

Article continues after ad

But when and where can you watch this new season? Well, read on to find out everything you need to know.

Article continues after ad

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 release schedule

The second season will premiere its first three episodes on Max on October 5, 2023. Two episodes will air on Thursdays weekly until the finale on October 26.

This means that the release schedule will be as such:

Episode 1 – Thursday, October 5, 2023

Episode 2 – Thursday, October 5 , 2023

Episode 3 – Thursday, October 5 , 2023

Episode 4 – Thursday, October 12, 2023

Episode 5 – Thursday, October 12, 2023

Episode 6 – Thursday, October 19, 2023

Episode 7 – Thursday, October 19, 2023

Episode 8 – Thursday, October 26, 2023

Episode 9 – Thursday, October 26, 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

To know what time these episodes will drop, keep reading….

What time will new Our Flag Means Death episodes drop?

In terms of what time Our Flag Means Death episodes will drop on Max, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each time zone so you know when you can dive in:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

12am PDT

3am EDT

4am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

12:30pm India Standard Time

6pm Australia

8pm New Zealand

“After trading in the seemingly charmed life of a gentleman for one of a swashbuckling buccaneer, Stede became captain of the pirate ship Revenge,” the official synopsis reads for Season 2.

“Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede’s fortunes changed after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard, played by Waititi. To their surprise, the wildly different Stede and Blackbeard found more than friendship on the high seas… they found love. Now they have to survive it.”

Article continues after ad

Our Flag Means Death Season 1 is currently available to stream on Max. Find out more about Season 2 here.