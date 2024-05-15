Young Sheldon fans launch real-life memorial for George

Following the death of George in Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 12, fans have launched a real-life memorial ahead of his onscreen funeral.

It’s safe to say that fans haven’t taken the news of George’s death well, sharing their grief in different ways ahead of the Young Sheldon Season 7 finale.

To vent, fans have taken to the internet to post a number of real-life George tributes — including a memorial service that is set to take place on Discord.

Over on TikTok, user bigkohler posted his own Eulogy to George ahead of his funeral, which is set to air during Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 13.

Kohler adds to his memorial notice “Sheldon would like donations sent to the Caltech labs school for strength therapy. If that’s possible, please send. Once again we’re in mourning this week, so please be kind.”

Other real-life tributes to both Young Sheldon and George include a more expected outpouring on social media, from posts and tweets to fan-made tribute edits.

“Even though this was coming, even though it was nagging in the back of our heads. This feels like a sucker punch, I wish the series has ended before this, RIP George… You were a great dad!” one fan posted in response to Episode 12 on X/Twitter.

A second read: “RIP the Goat, George Cooper Sr. 1944-1994 Loving Father and Coach.”

While it’s clear how the fans are reacting, it’s still yet to be seen what the family’s tributes will be to George, with the trailer for the season 7 finale already emotional.

During George’s service, Mary is seen breaking down in tears with Connie rushing to comfort her, while Georgie comforts a crying Missy in the pews. Sheldon is yet to show any signs of grief, still in a state of shock as he heads off to start Caltech.

As of the last episode to air, neither Georgie nor Mandy actually knows that George has died.

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month in the meantime.