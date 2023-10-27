With the Our Flag Means Death Season 2 finale out now, swashbuckling fans might be wondering: will there be a Season 3? Here’s what we know.

Created by David Jenkins and directed by Taika Waititi, who also stars as Captain Blackbeard, Our Flag Means Death has built up a dedicated following across its two seasons.

The Max series is a period rom-com, centering on the blundering Stede Bonnet as he attempts to make a name for himself as a pirate while simultaneously falling in love with Blackbeard.

Article continues after ad

It’s quickly become one of the most talked-about shows of the year, leaving fans wondering whether it will return for Season 3. Here’s everything we know so far.

Article continues after ad

Will there be an Our Flag Means Death Season 3?

Max is yet to renew Our Flag Means Death for a Season 3 – but there’s definitely potential.

Although the debut season was a slow burn, viewership has continued to grow – according to The Wrap, demand for the show peaked at 40.8 times the average series demand, 47 days after it premiered.

Article continues after ad

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 has also been well received by fans and critics alike, earning a respective 94% on Rotten Tomatoes.

But there’s one major difference between the Season 1 and Season 2 finale – while the first ended on a cliffhanger, the second seems a little, well, final. Nonetheless, Jenkins told Entertainment Weekly that “there’s a lot more story to tell.”

Article continues after ad

When asked about a Season 3, he explained: “We’ll see if it makes sense for them to make a third one. We have a lot of ideas for a third season, and there’s a lot more story to tell.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“But if it’s not in the cards, I just wanted to leave Stede and Blackbeard in a good place. Instead of seeing them get punished for following each other, I wanted to see a moment where they’re alright. And it is just a moment: I think a relationship is going to take a lot of work for them.

Article continues after ad

“But it felt like a good place to end the second season. It felt like a contrast to the first season. If it turns out we don’t make any more, I’m comfortable with that being a resting place.”

Article continues after ad

Elaborating on where else the story could go, Jenkins added: “I mean, the Revenge is now being captained by Frenchie, and I think Frenchie’s Revenge would be an interesting place to work and an interesting ship to be boarded by. And Ed and Stede, they’re in the early 30s part of their relationship. Emotionally, they’re going to move in together and start a business.

Article continues after ad

“I think there’s a whole other story to tell about what happens when that relationship gets more mature. How do you make that relationship work? It’s not just happily ever after. You have to work at it. And that’s a story I’d like to see.”

Article continues after ad

We’ll be sure to keep this space updated upon further announcements.

Our Flag Means Death Seasons 1-2 are currently available to stream on Max. You can check out our other TV hubs below:

Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Severance Season 2 | Harry Potter TV show | House of the Dragon Season 2 | The Night Agent Season 2 | Suits Season 10 | 1923 Season 2