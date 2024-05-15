Baby Reindeer: Fiona Harvey seeks $1 million for viral Piers Morgan interview

After her controversial Baby Reindeer interview with Piers Morgan, Fiona Harvey is seeking further payment for her appearance.

The interview was released on Piers Morgan‘s YouTube channel on May 9, and has since gained over 11 million views. Fiona Harvey was tapped by fans of the Netflix show as being the “real-life Martha”, a claim that she denies.

Initially, it was reported that Harvey was only paid £250 ($315) for the highly polarizing interview. Now, she’s seeking a six-figure sum of £1 million (around $1.25 million in US dollars.)

“They offered me £250 and I asked if that was what they paid everyone and, if so, I wanted to see documentation to that effect,” she said [via Daily Record]. “That documentation has not been forthcoming. I have not signed a contract for the interview and I will be seeking far more than a piddling £250. I’d settle for a million.

“I read a snippet online that Piers felt very sorry for me but he feels sorry for no one. His staff were being so nice and saying everything was OK but when I went in to meet him he could barely look at me. It was all a big act. He didn’t even say goodbye and only got the photograph taken with me because he needed it for the publicity.”

According to Daily Record, an insider for Piers Morgan said: “We agreed a standard appearance fee with Fiona and paid for her hair and make-up and car.”

The highly-viewed interview has elicited strong reactions from the public, many of whom have accused it of being inappropriate. The conversation itself uncovered a litany of shocking moments and claims from Harvey, who alleged that Baby Reindeer was “a work of hyperbole,” and its creator, Richard Gadd, had “extreme psychiatric problems.”

Harvey has also made it clear that she intends to sue Netflix, slamming the behavior of the streaming service.

“If I can’t get that show to shut down easily, if they don’t give me the money – and I’m talking £1 million – ­politicians will shut the show down,” she added. “If the behavior of Netflix has been discussed in Parliament as it has been discussed all over the country then the show will be shut down – as simple as that. I want at least £1 million and they know it.”

