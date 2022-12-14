Our Flag Means Death Season 2: Release date window, cast, plot, more

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at lucyjo.finnighan@dexerto.com

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 has just wrapped filming, so here’s everything we know about it so far, from its release date and trailer, to its cast, plot, and other details.

The HBO Max romantic comedy, which follows blundering pirate captain Stede Bonnet as he attempts to make a name for himself as a pirate while simultaneously falling in love with Blackbeard, has been one of the most talked-about shows of the year.

The series, created by David Jenkins and directed by Taika Waititi – who stars as Blackbeard – ended on an emotional cliffhanger for its first season, which means that fans had been begging for Season 2.

Thankfully, a second installment was announced during Pride Month, and now there’s plenty of news surrounding the upcoming season. So here’s everything we know so far.

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 release date: When is it coming out?

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, there is no confirmed release date for Our Flag Means Death Season 2. However, we do know that it’ll be coming out sometime in 2023, hopefully in the first half of the year.

Filming for the show has official wrapped as of this week, according to the show’s creator David Jenkins. So, that means we likely won’t have to wait much longer!

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 trailer: Is there a trailer?

Sadly, as filming has only just wrapped, there is no trailer for Our Flag Means Death Season 2.

But if you’re wanting a reminder of how the first season went, watch these best moments below:

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 cast: Who is starring in the next season?

Thankfully, it seems like most of the Our Flag Means Death cast will be back for Season 2.

This cast list includes:

Rhys Darby as Stede Bonnet

Taika Waititi as Blackbeard

Vico Ortiz as Jim

Con O’ Neil as Izzy

Samson Kayo as Oluwande

Ewen Bremner as Nathaniel

Joel Fry as Frenchie

Kristian Nairn as We John Feeney

Nat Faxon as The Swede

Leslie Jones as Spanish Jackie

Nathan Foad as Lucius Spriggs

Initially it seemed like Lucius Spriggs could have died at the end of Season 1, after Blackbeard tossed him off the boat, but he is thankfully expected to return at some point.

Sadly, someone who is not returning Guz Khan, who played one of Blackbeard’s crewmates. He won’t be returning due to industry and production reasons, according to his Twitter.

As of now it is unclear which new cast members will be joining us, but there will no doubt be some hilarious cameos from comedic actors in store for us.

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 plot: What will happen next season?

As of writing, there is no official plot synopsis for Our Flag Means Death Season 2. However, we can speculate what will happen based on the ending of last season.

Season 1 ended with Stede and Blackbeard realizing they loved each other, but inevitably disaster struck. After a dangerous encounter, Stede ran back to his wife, abandoning Blackbeard, who fell back into his old violent ways due to this heartbreak.

These violent ways involved marooning most of Stede’s crew, though he did kidnap two of them to keep onboard. He also pushed Lucius into the ocean to drown, so clearly, there’s a lot of damage that needs to be resolved next season.

Stede managed to come to his senses after a heart-to-heart with his wife – and after she tried to murder him – and he set sail once again, and the last we see of him is him arriving on the island upon which his crew has been marooned.

It seems like Our Flag Means Death will largely be about the reuniting of Stede and Blackbeard, and the drama that will come with it. “The show is the relationship,” explained David Jenkins in an interview with Decider.

“We end in a place where there is this breakup. What happens after a breakup between these two people who, one’s realised he’s in love, and the other one is hurt in a way that he’s never been hurt before? What does that do to each of them in an action, pirate world with them trying to find each other again?”

There’s also still the problem of Izzy, who according to Jenkins in an interview with Verge, is “deeply in love with Blackbeard, and it’s a very dysfunctional kind of love, and he’s like the jilted spouse who’s losing his man to fucking Stede Bonnet, and he can’t believe this is happening.” So he’ll likely be an antagonist again next season.

Ultimately, there’ll no doubt be plenty of comedy, romance, and pirate hijinks in every episode, and we certainly can’t wait.

That's everything we know about Our Flag Means Death Season 2.

Our Flag Means Death Season 1 is currently available to stream on HBO Max.