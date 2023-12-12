Is Elizabeth Olsen in You Season 5?

You fans are wondering if mega star Elizabeth Olsen will be featured in the final season of Netflix’s bloodiest series.

Since its premiere in 2018, Netflix‘s original series You has captivated fans with its bloody depictions of a twisted love story.

The series follows Joe Goldberg, a seemingly nice and handsome bookstore employee but, underneath, is a serial killer/stalker who makes a new woman the subject of his horrific brand of affection.

As the show is heading into its fifth and final season, fans have speculated if any celebrities will guest star in the episodes and, thanks to a viral Facebook post, viewers have set their sights on Elizabeth Olsen. But, will she be in You Season 5? Here’s what you need to know.

Will Elizabeth Olsen appear in You Season 5?

No, unfortunately Elizabeth Olsen has not been confirmed to be guest starring in You Season 5.

Rumors of her involvement in the series began to swirl after a Facebook post went viral showing Olsen in pouring blood out of a teapot into a mug with the tagline, “A bloody good time.”

The post, which was shared over 10,000 times, got fans hyped that they could possibly see the Marvel star in a darker role, but the post seems to be a fan edit and not a real announcement from Netflix.

The fan edit was a play on the actual poster used for You Season 4 which saw Joe Goldberg pouring blood into a mug with the same tagline.

Olsen’s photo was taken from her digital cover of Harper’s Bazaar UK, which she was on as promotion for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

As of this time, there’s no real concrete information about You Season 5 except that it will be coming to Netflix some time in 2024.

