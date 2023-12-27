Marvel fans beg for Scarlet Witch movie after Elizabeth Olsen’s What If cameo

Fans of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch beg Marvel Studios for a solo movie after her brief cameo in What If…? Season 2.

Marvel is set on ending 2023 with quite the bang as they’re releasing the second season of their animated series What If…? over the course of nine consecutive days.

The show follows the alternate timeline of iconic events that happened, or could happen, over the course of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The fifth episode of the season “What If… Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?” had fans cheering as it brought Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch back onto their screens and now they’re begging Marvel Studios to create a solo movie for Elizabeth Olsen despite her brief cameo.

Marvels fans want Olsen on the big screen after brief cameo

Olsen’s Scarlet Witch appears at the end of Episode 3 “What If… Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?,” where Peggy Carter/Captain Carter has to go toe to toe with her former lover Steve Rogers as he now pilots the dangerous Hydra Stomper armor.

At the end of the episode, Captain Carter and Natasha Romanoff find themselves in the presence of The Watcher, the all seeing eye of the series, who is taken completely off guard when Wanda opens a portal through universes to snatch Captain Carter from them.

Captain Carter lands at the feet of Nick Fury, who asks if she could save their queen, to which the Scarlet Witch responds, “More, she can save our world.”

Though Olsen only spoke a single sentence in this series, fans were quick to hold onto that and began demanding that Marvel Studio finally green lit a solo Scarlet Witch film, something they’ve wanted since the premiere of 2021’s WandaVision.

The last times fans saw Olsen as the Scarlet Witch was in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where she played the film’s primary villain as she was soaking up all of the magic to try to get back to her children in another universe.

At the end of the film, Wanda could be seen being crushed a pile of rubble but, although Olsen’s cameo was filmed before Doctor Strange 2, there’s a huge case/outcry for her return to the MCU.

As Marvel Studios ramps up their Multiverse Saga and integrates more characters going into the end of Phase 5/the start of Phase 6, there’s a lot of hope that Olsen will return as everyone’s favorite morally compromised and all power witch, preferably in her own solo film.

What If Season 2 is streaming on Disney Plus now. Check out our breakdown of the cast here, and the show’s Christmas release schedule here.