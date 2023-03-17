Elizabeth Olsen wants “redemption” for Scarlet Witch in the MCU

Scarlet Witch seemed to perish as a villain in Doctor Strange 2, but actor Elizabeth Olson wants redemption for the witch.

Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch, has become a fan favorite amongst Marvel fans. WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cemented the character as one of the most powerful beings in the MCU, but also one of the most complex and morally ambiguous.

And while the ending of Multiverse of Madness made it seem as though Wanda had met her fate, it’s very unlikely that this will be the end for the character. And it’s certainly not the end of her actor, Elizabeth Olson.

Not only does Olson think Wanda will return, she’s also hoping that a redemption arc will be on the way. And also a good laugh.

Elizabeth Olson wants Wanda to have more “humor”

In an interview with Screen Rant, the MCU actor explained that while she didn’t know when her character would be coming back, she was excited at any future possibilities: “We can do anything with her now!”

“I feel like we’ve done so much. Now, we can really have fun; I feel like there’s a lot more humor to be had with her. She’s often the emotion of a story, and I’m curious to see what we can explore. And hopefully [we can] give her some redemption.”

Olson didn’t hide that she was surprised by Wanda’s villainous turn in Doctor Strange, since it was different from the emotional anti-hero vibe of WandaVision. Plus the fact that she gets crushed under a collapsing building after destroying the Darkhold must have been quite a shock.

“At first I think I was nervous and conflicted, because I hadn’t finished WandaVision yet, but we were almost finished,” Olsen told Variety. “And I was like, ‘Oh my god, how do I make this all work together?’ We got there; I got there. And it became an amazing opportunity to have people be won over by this woman in ‘WandaVision’ and feel for her, and then, you know, manipulate them into this film, where they get to be on her side and then feel conflicted themselves.”

How can Scarlet Witch return to the MCU?

In terms of how Scarlet Witch could come back, pretty much anything is possible nowadays in the MCU, what with the multiverse being a thing. Hugh Jackman is already coming back as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 despite the character dying at the end of Logan, so perhaps Wanda could return in a similarly humorous fashion.

Plus, it seems like Marvel is up for anything with her character: “There really is so much more to explore,” said Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige to Variety. “We still haven’t touched on many of her core storylines from the comics. I’d work with Lizzie for another 100 years if we could. Anything’s possible in the multiverse! We’ll have to see.”

WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are both available to stream on Disney+.