Is Scarlet Witch in Deadpool 3?

Rumors have been swirling concerning if Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch will make an appearance in Deadpool 3 – here’s what we know.

Ever since her debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2015, Wanda Maximoff (aka the Scarlet Witch) has been a favorite amongst Marvel fans.

The character, portrayed by Elizabeth Olsen, has become a huge part of the MCU as she had a big role to play in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, and then went on to star in her own hugely popular spin-off Disney+ series WandaVision.

However, the last time fans saw Wanda was in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in 2021. Since then, there has been no word on when anyone will see her again, though fans hoped she would appear in Deadpool 3. But, thanks to a inside scoop, no one should get their hopes up too high.

Fans shouldn’t expect to see Wanda Maximoff in Deadpool 3

Rumors have been swirling that the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will play a significant role in the plot of Deadpool 3. For the uninitiated, Scarlet Witch brutally murdered the Illuminati on Earth-838, which probably led to a huge power vacuum as they were the super-powered authority.

Fans believe this action will have granted Magneto the power to reshape the world in his image and the TVA – or Time Variance Authority, as seen in Loki – will tap Deadpool and Wolverine to put an end to the reality that could pose a threat to the entire multiverse.

Because of this theory, fans thought Wanda would return in some capacity as, in the famous House of M comics, Magneto is her father and there is a version of Wanda on Earth-838, so it wouldn’t be far off to think that Marvel would bring her back to explore that dynamic.

However, comic book insider CanWeGetSomeToast recently posted on Twitter that there is no way Wanda will return in the upcoming film.

Though this rumor may be a be a bit disappointing to fans, it’s not incredibly surprising as the upcoming series Agatha: Coven of Chaos and (alleged) Witches’ Road Special Presentation are set to address the mystery surrounding Wanda’s disappearance as she’s thought to be alive, but possibly in some sort of self-imposed exile.

Still, it’s a shame that fans won’t get to see their favorite chaos witch on screen for the foreseeable future.

Article continues after ad

