Why Elizabeth Olsen isn’t returning to the MCU anytime soon

Elizabeth Olsen has given fans an insight as to why she won’t be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe any time soon.

Of all the Marvel projects that came out after Avengers: Endgame, one of the biggest has been WandaVision, the Disney+ mini-series that follows the lives of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) after the events of the Snap.

The show was ambitious, creative, and heartbreaking as fans watched Wanda go through her stages of grief over losing Vision after Thanos murdered the character in Avengers: Infinity War. It was the most unique project Marvel ever put to screen and fans still talk about it to this day.

However, after seemingly being crushed to death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Maddess, fans have wondered when they’ll be able to see Wanda on their screens again. And now they have an answer as Elizabeth Olsen has talked about her future in the MCU.

Olsen won’t be returning as Wanda in the near future

During Variety’s Actors on Actors, Olsen spoke with White Lotus star Meghann Fahy about their respective shows and how playing complex characters really appeals to both of them as actors.

When Fahy asked if Olsen missed playing Wanda in the MCU, she responded: “No, I don’t.”

Olsen went on to explain: “I think it’s been almost 10 years of playing her. And I’ve loved it. And I think the reason why I am not calling Kevin Feige every day with ideas is because I’m really proud of what we were able to do. I think WandaVision was a really surprising opportunity. If someone were to tell me that I’m fired from Marvel movies, I will feel proud of what we made.”

Olsen is trying to “load up other films and characters so it becomes less about the Marvel of it all,” which makes sense as she’s fresh off of playing murderess Candy Montgomery in the Max mini series Love and Death.

According to Collider, Olsen is set to reprise her role for the final time (for now) in the upcoming Disney+ series Agatha: Coven of Chaos, which is a WandaVision spin-off centering around the character Agatha Harkness, who acted as Wanda’s antagonist.

It’s definitely disappointing that Olsen won’t be returning to the MCU for a while, but at the same time, she’s given fans almost a decade of a character they’ve come to know and love so, if they really miss her that much, they could always go back and watch WandaVision again.

