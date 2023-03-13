Elizabeth Olsen teases Scarlet Witch MCU return in Agatha: Coven of Chaos

MCU star Elizabeth Olsen has hinted if and when fans will see her return as Scarlet Witch in the Marvel universe, with the actor seemingly hopeful she will be back but not prepared to give the exact details of her return away just yet.

Elizabeth Olsen has become a fan-favorite amongst Marvel fans, with her turn as Wanda Maximoff, aka The Scarlet Witch in WandaVision and Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness cementing the character as one of the most powerful beings in the MCU.

And while the ending of Multiverse of Madness made it seem as though Wanda had met her fate, Olsen seems confident that she will be coming back for more. How and when this return occurs, however, is still up in the air.

Elizabeth Olsen on her future as Scarlet Witch in the MCU

In a recent interview with Deadline, Olsen was asked if she could hint and when and if she will return to the MCU. “I don’t know ever how to answer these questions except, I think I’ll be back.”

This isn’t much to go off, but given how secretive the MCU is when it comes to future projects, it’s not surprising that Olsen isn’t prepared to give anything away. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated if any news or confirmation about Olsen’s future in the MCU is revealed.

There are rumors that a Scarlet Witch film is in the works. However, many are expecting her to appear in the spin-off TV series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The last time we saw Agatha, she was condemned to live the rest of her life imprisoned in her own body as nosy neighbor Agnes by Wanda, so it’s likely we’ll catch up with her efforts to break free in Coven of Chaos.

As a result, there is a chance that Wanda will be notified when the spell is broken, meaning that there is a good chance that Wanda will appear in the show.

