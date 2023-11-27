Is Deck the Halls 2 happening?

Fans think Matthew Broderick and Danny DeVito are returning for Deck the Halls 2, a sequel to their Christmas movie – but is it really coming to Disney Plus in December 2023?

Deck the Halls first hit cinemas back in 2006. It follows Steve (Broderick), Cloverdale’s self-proclaimed Christmas expert who becomes increasingly bothered by his new next-door neighbor: Buddy (DeVito), a car salesman who tries to cure his yuletide boredom by making his house so bright with lights that it’s visible from outer space. Hijinks soon ensue.

Despite entering many people’s festive re-watching rotation at this time of year, the movie was not a success upon its release; it has a 6% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, a 30% audience rating, and it grossed just over $47 million against a $51 million budget. That is a definite failure.

However, the excitement for a possible sequel indicates it’s defied its past – but is Deck the Halls 2 even happening at all?

Is Deck the Halls 2 coming to Disney Plus?

No, Deck the Halls 2 isn’t happening, nor is any sequel in development.

It’s a treacherous time on Facebook right now. Just last week, people were getting hyped (or annoyed) by reports of John Krasinski starring in a Die Hard remake, and millions saw a fake poster for a Polar Express sequel. And that’s before we get to Macaulay Culkin supposedly returning as Kevin McCallister for a new Home Alone sequel.

Shared by YODA BBY ABY, a poster for Deck the Halls 2 claiming it’s coming to Disney Plus next month has already amassed thousands of shares and comments – but it isn’t real.

The caption reads: “Get ready for a tidal wave of laughter this December on Disney+ as Danny DeVito and Matthew Broderick return in ‘Deck the Halls 2’! This time, the dynamic duo swaps snow for sand as they embark on a hilarious beach vacation, bringing sun-soaked chaos and seaside shenanigans to your holiday watchlist. Join the festive frolic as these two comedy legends make a splash in the most unpredictable Christmas sequel of the year!”

Unfortunately, the chances of Deck the Halls 2 ever happening are incredibly slim, so you’ll just need to revisit the first one instead. Here’s the good news, though: it’s available to stream on Hulu right now, which you can sign up for here.

