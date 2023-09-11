Starfield player shows how to get the best battleship in the game for free

A Starfield player has discovered a method for obtaining the game’s finest battleship, valued at 150,000 credits, for free. While there are a number of glitches and bugs that give players an advantage, this method is entirely legitimate and requires your wits to acquire an epic spaceship. Here’s how it works.

Bethesda’s Starfield features a galaxy rife with competing galactic groups, and interstellar wars play a major role in the game’s story.

Starfield’s battleships vary in appearance and function as the rest of the game’s components. Players can customize their ships to fit their play style, from fast and nimble hit-and-run ships to gigantic dreadnoughts armed to the teeth with weaponry.

The universe in the game is full with competing factions, each with its own fleet of warships and agenda. Players can choose to side with one of several factions, complete quests, and take part in massive dogfights where battleships play a central role.

Although the beginner ships present an initial difficulty due to their lack of combat effectiveness, you may eventually upgrade to more powerful ships by spending a large number of credits. But one of the players has found a way to get the best battleship in Starfield without spending a dime.

Starfield player shows how to get the best battleship for free

Streamer Blue Thunder found a legit way to gain a “insanely powerful” battleship for 150k credits in Starfield. The method is not a glitch or a bug, although it does need a fair amount of time and effort on your part before you can obtain the ship, several weapon racks, and rare weapons that come with it.

To commence the method, you must first navigate to the Cheyenne Solar System by selecting the planets option from the menu. If you are in New Atlantis, you may need to make a Grav Jump to a nearby system in order to reach Cheyenne.

Immediately after jumping to a nearby solar system, make the jump to Cheyenne. Once there, open the planets map and choose the planet that is called Montara.

After selecting the planet, navigate the cursor around its orbit to find the Wellish moon. Find a landing spot at the Abandoned Bionics Lab by clicking on the moon. If you are unable to locate the facility, land on the moon’s north side, which does not receive light, and search there.

As soon as you land near the lab, leave the ship and walk onto the surface of the moon. Then, if you glance up, you will see a ship flying by in the game. After some time, a second ship will land nearby if you move towards it.

This is the ship you should focus on. Stealthily approach the second ship by crouching and remaining hidden from the pirates. Remember that the ship will immediately flee if they detect you.

Inside the ship, you must eliminate the entire crew. Then, take all the weapons and sit in the pilot’s seat. Pay a certain amount of credits to claim ownership of the ship and register it in your name from the Ship menu.

As soon as you do so, the ship becomes available for use, while your current ship is placed in storage. The ship comes with plenty of storage, weapon racks and some of the most exotic weapons in the game, that will make your space travel lot easier.

