Huge Starfield update is pulling players back in: “Bethesda cooked”

Starfield is getting a significant update later this month and reports from players testing out the Steam beta are restoring some faith.

Bethesda recently announced Starfield’s next major update and it addresses a bunch of lingering fan requests for improving the game. More options for shipbuilding and better maps are just some of the inclusions.

We still haven’t gotten the coveted land vehicles that players have been begging for since launch, although they were teased in a recent video about the Shattered Space DLC. Still, what we are getting with this new Starfield update is more than enough to intrigue lapsed players.

Many on the Starfield Subreddit that are currently testing the update’s beta on Steam are giving some fairly glowing reports. The insistence that “Bethesda cooked” with the new inclusions has piqued some interest.

“I’m one of those people that bought the premium edition at launch, played Starfield for about 40 hours, and then never touched it again,” one player explained. “That was back in September. With this update, I’m ready to start a new game and dive back in.”

After an extended period of bug fixes since the game’s launch, intrepid explorers of the galaxy are mostly enthused about some actual changes to the content. Things like new survival-focused mechanics surrounding the numerous food items in Starfield have been requested for some time and are finally seeing the light of day. There are some lingering issues though.

“It’s way better than I thought it would be,” one user admitted. “Some of my big complaints are still unchanged, mainly having to do with POIs repeating, NPC schedules, and planets not being distinct enough, but this gave me hope they’ll eventually try to do something about them.”

There are of course detractors who still don’t think Bethesda has done enough to elevate the game. Console players will be able to test the new Starfield update themselves when it goes live on May 15, 2024, and see if it is everything that’s being promised.