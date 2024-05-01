Starfield’s new vehicle finally fulfills one of players’ biggest requests

There’s quite a bit of new content coming to Starfield, including the ability to drive land vehicles as part of a future update.

Starfield is back as a hot topic of conversation, thanks to a new video showing off what’s coming to the game in its big May update, as well as in the future.

While the new Bethesda Softworks video mainly centers on what players can expect to get when the next patch drops in May, there are some hints about what the developer has in store for later on down the line.

This includes the addition of land vehicles that allow players to traverse planets much faster than they would on foot. The Starfield video even offered a very brief glimpse of the vehicle in use.

In this segment, the vehicle can be seen driving across a vast, desert-like planet as Tim Lamb, the game’s Lead Creative Producer, mentions the feature will arrive sometime “down the horizon.”

Since launch, Starfield players have been demanding lots of new features for the game, including vehicles to help with navigating across planets.

Many planets in the game have long distances between buildings and points of interest, and having a vehicle to get through those sections quicker could be a very useful tool.

Exploration is a key part of the Starfield experience, so having more methods of doing so wouldn’t be a bad thing.

Unfortunately, there is no mention of when these vehicles will come to the RPG. However, if the footage is any indication, Bethesda has a solid foundation in place for it.

Until then, Starfield players can look forward to the handful of big changes coming as part of the May 2024 update.