Starfield Achievement list: 50 challenges to complete

Starfield’s achievement list has spilled out online ahead of release and it’s a hefty one. A whopping 50 directives from Constellation to prove you’re the greatest space-farer of them all.

Starfield is getting closer and Achievement hunters are probably eying Bethesda’s expansive RPG with some trepidation. It makes sense given that this massive game has a suitable hefty number of objectives to claim that coveted 1000 Gamerscore.

First leaked by Insider Gaming, Starfield is shown to have 50 Achievements to strive for, though their associated Gamerscore values are not yet available. Fortunately, the list seems relatively straightforward with a majority focused on quest completions and leveling.

The full list is below but please be warned, it does appear to have spoilers regarding mechanics, missions, joinable factions, and more. If that’s not a bother to you, read on for the full Achievement list for Starfield.

Bethesda Yes, there’s a romance Achievement.

Full Starfield Achievement list

The full Achievement list for Starfield is as follows:

A Legacy Forged – Complete “A Legacy Forged”

– Complete “A Legacy Forged” All That Money Can Buy – Complete “All That Money Can Buy”

– Complete “All That Money Can Buy” Entangled – Complete “Entangled”

– Complete “Entangled” Executive Level – Complete “Executive Level”

– Complete “Executive Level” Further Into the Unknown – Complete “Further Into the Unknown”

– Complete “Further Into the Unknown” Guilty Parties – Complete “Guilty Parties”

– Complete “Guilty Parties” High Price to Pay – Complete “High Price to Pay”

– Complete “High Price to Pay” In Their Footsteps – Complete “In Their Footsteps”

– Complete “In Their Footsteps” Into the Unknown – Complete “Into the Unknown”

– Complete “Into the Unknown” Legacy’s End – Complete “Legacy’s End”

– Complete “Legacy’s End” One Giant Leap – Complete “One Giant Leap”

– Complete “One Giant Leap” Surgical Strike – Complete “Surgical Strike”

– Complete “Surgical Strike” The Best There Is – Complete “The Best There Is”

– Complete “The Best There Is” The Devils You Now – Complete “The Devils You Know”

– Complete “The Devils You Know” The Hammer Falls – Complete “The Hammer Falls”

– Complete “The Hammer Falls” Unearthed – Complete “Unearthed”

– Complete “Unearthed” Dust Off – Reach Level 5

– Reach Level 5 Traveler – Reach Level 10

– Reach Level 10 Elite – Reach Level 25

– Reach Level 25 Space Opera – Reach Level 50

– Reach Level 50 Reach for the Stars – Reach Level 100

– Reach Level 100 Back to the Grind – Join Ryujin Industries

– Join Ryujin Industries Deputized – Join the Freestar Rangers

– Join the Freestar Rangers One Small Step – Join Constellation

– Join Constellation Rook Meets King – Join the Crimson Fleet

– Join the Crimson Fleet Supra et Ultra – Join the UC Vanguard

– Join the UC Vanguard For All, Into the Starfield – Enter Space for the First Time

– Enter Space for the First Time Home Sweet Home – Build an Outpost

– Build an Outpost Shipping Magnate – Connect 5 Outposts with Cargo Links

– Connect 5 Outposts with Cargo Links I Use Them For Smuggling – Successfully Smuggle Contraband

– Successfully Smuggle Contraband Chief Engineer – Modify a Ship

– Modify a Ship Fleet Commander – Collect 10 Ships

– Collect 10 Ships Another Bug Hunt – Eliminate 300 Creatures

– Eliminate 300 Creatures Boots on the Ground – Land on 100 Planets

– Land on 100 Planets The Stars My Destination – Visit all Star Systems

– Visit all Star Systems Stellar Cartography – Visit 20 Star Systems

– Visit 20 Star Systems Cyber Jockey – Bypass 50 Digital Locks

– Bypass 50 Digital Locks Dark Matter – Eliminate 300 Human Enemies

– Eliminate 300 Human Enemies Fixer – Complete 30 Activities

– Complete 30 Activities Privateer – Complete 30 Terminal or Misc. Missions

– Complete 30 Terminal or Misc. Missions INdustrialist – Produce 500 Total Resources from Outposts

– Produce 500 Total Resources from Outposts Jacked In – Access 50 Computers

– Access 50 Computers Life Begate Life – Gather 500 Organic Resources

– Gather 500 Organic Resources Replicator – Craft 100 Items

– Craft 100 Items Rock Collection – Gather 500 Inorganic Resources

– Gather 500 Inorganic Resources Soldier of Fortune – Mod 50 Weapons

– Mod 50 Weapons Thirst for Knowledge – Read 20 Skill Magazines

– Read 20 Skill Magazines War of Angels – Collect 20 Quantum Essence

– Collect 20 Quantum Essence The Family You Choose – Recruit 10 Separate Companions

– Recruit 10 Separate Companions Starcrossed – Reach Maximum Relationship Level with a Companion

Those are all 50 of the Achievements you can complete in Starfield. For more on Starfield, be sure to check out our other guides and content.

