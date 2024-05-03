Starfield devs finally expanding map boundaries in preparation for ground vehicles

A recent teaser showed ground vehicles are finally in the works for Starfield. Meanwhile, a new Steam beta for the game’s May update has revealed that the controversial map boundaries will finally be expanded after months of player complaints, with the two facts seemingly going hand in hand.

Despite its expansive nature, Starfield has been plagued with player complaints for various hindrances since its release, none more prevalent than its controversial map boundaries.

When players journey too far out from the main section of a planet, an in-game message “boundary reached” appears on screen, signifying that they have gone as far as they can and that they must turn around, otherwise they will be killed.

However, Starfield devs Bethesda have just confirmed that after months of begging from fans, the game will finally be introducing ground vehicles into the game at some point in the future. This mode of transport is set to make moment-to-moment traversal much quicker and more dynamic than simply walking across planets.

Reddit: Baggetto Starfield players have already begun testing the new map borders.

In light of this, Bethesda has already begun reworking map boundaries, allowing for greater exploration now that players will have a new means to do so.

Across social media, players have been putting these new boundaries to the test, sharing their findings amongst the community ahead of the full release of the update now that some of these changes have started to go live via the Steam beta.

One player shared their findings on Reddit, detailing how the boundary cap for Starfield has already begun improving.

“This time I did not crash at 150 km, I did not crash at all, just got bored after 190 km tbh, so my guess is there is not a hard limit on how far you can go, but you can still crash from time to time.”

The same player later shared how, “the map was updating as I went forward, without any glitch or problem. So who knows maybe the map bounds will be changed with the new vehicle.”

It’s important to note that the exact details regarding Starfield’s new boundary limits have not been disclosed or confirmed by Bethesda. However, players can expect to get answers in the coming weeks leading up to the release of the May update.