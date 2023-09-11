How to use Grav jump in Starfield

Grav jump is one of the most essential features in Starfield as it allows you to travel across various systems and galaxies. Here is a guide on how to use Grav jump in the game.

Starfield is a massive game where jumping across various planetary systems and exploring them forms a significant portion of your playthrough. However, if you want to jump across various planets you will need to use your Grav jump.

This feature is very similar to every other science fiction movie you might have watched to date surrounding interstellar travel. However, using a Grav jump in Starfield takes a little bit of work.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That being said, here’s a guide on how to Grav jump in Starfield.

Bethesda Game Studios Allocating power to Grav drive is necessary for a Grav jump

Starfield: How to use Grav jump

Using a Grav jump requires power allocation and that is the most important step in the entire process.

Follow this simple set of steps below for a successful Grav jump in Starfield:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Open the star chart and select a system you want to travel to.

You can only travel to systems that are marked white as the red ones will be out of reach for now.

Select the desired system and click on Jump.

This will open a prompt where the game will ask you to allocate power to your Grav drive.

Take away power from other sections by selecting a particular panel and using your arrow keys.

Store the power in the reserves first and then push them into the Grav drive.

Once you do this, try to Jump again and your Grav drive will function without any issue. It is important to remember here that even though the Grav drive will be weak in the beginning, you can upgrade it. This will mean either you need to buy a new ship or upgrade your existing one.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The existing Grav drive can be upgraded through any of the Ship Services Technicians in major cities. You can find them right near the landing pod. Remember that upgrading the Grav drive enables you to travel to star systems that would not be possible normally.

This concludes our guide to Grav jump in Starfield. If you found it informative please check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Starfield all main story missions | All skills | All factions | All console commands | All difficulty levels explained | All achievements | All skill books | Level cap | How to remove bounty | How to fast travel | Easy XP | Easy credits | Best traits | How to get a house | How to mod weapons and equipment | How to assign your crew | How to add DLSS | How to pick locks | How to customize ship | How to dock ship | Where to sell items | Best movies like Starfield

Article continues after ad